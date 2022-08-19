SPORTS
Transfer: Very positive – Fabrizio Romano gives fresh update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Aubameyang
Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has provided the latest update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Chelsea and Aubameyang’s camp held a transfer discussion on Thursday.
However, according to Romano, Aubameyang could eventually join his former manager Thomas Tuchel at Stamford after Chelsea and the player’s representatives had a very positive discussion.
“Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was “very positive”, personal terms won’t be an issue – Chelsea and Auba’s camp are on the same page about contract,” Romano wrote on Twitter on Friday.
He added, “It’s now time for talks with Barça – €30m price tag considered too high.
SPORTS
UFC: What Leon Edwards said after beating Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman to win welterweight title
British mixed martial artist, Leon Edwards, has said that people doubted him before he defeated Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman and won the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title at UFC 278.
Edward said this at his post-fight interview in the cage at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, U. S. on Sunday morning after beating Usman.
He displayed one of the greatest comebacks in mixed martial arts history against Usman.
The 30-year-old Jamaican-born British fighter looked to be headed for a defeat on the judges’ scorecards.
But then faked a jab with his left hand and then landed a left-foot kick to the head that sparked Usman to claim the belt.
“They all doubted me, they all said I couldn’t do it – look at me now!” Edwards said in the cage after the fight.
“I’m from the trenches, I’m built like this, I battle until the battle is done. I have been down my whole life, and look at me now!”
Edwards is only the second British fighter to hold a UFC title, following in the footsteps of Michael Bisping, who won the middleweight title in 2016.
UFC: What Leon Edwards said after beating Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman to win welterweight title
SPORTS
Who is Mykhaylo Mudryk? 'Ukrainian Neymar' targeted by Arsenal in transfer window swoop
Arsenal are reportedly aiming to continue their impressive summer business with a swoop for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk.
Reports claim that the Gunners are eyeing a swoop for the 21-year-old, who would become the club’s sixth acquisition of the current transfer window in what has been an extremely busy window for Mikel Arteta and Edu.
Mudryk is not necessarily a name that will be well-known across the footballing landscape quite yet but following a breakout season for Shakhtar last term, the youngster is certainly an exciting prospect. Mirror Sport takes a close look at the young winger ahead of a potential switch to the Emirates Stadium.
Who is Mykhaylo Mudryk?
Mudryk is a 21-year-old winger who was born in the Ukrainian city of Krasnohrad. He began his footballing education at the age of nine with Metalist Kharkiv before moving to Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.
He stayed with the club for just two years before moving on to his current side Shakhtar in 2016. After a couple of seasons among the youth ranks, he was given his first opportunities in senior football with a couple of loan spells having represented both Arsenal Kyiv and Desna Chernihiv.
Since breaking through at Shakhtar, he has gone on to make 26 appearances for the club, scoring twice and notching nine assists. The winger – nicknamed the ‘Ukrainian Messi’ – has since managed to accumulate five caps for the national side.
Where would he fit at Arsenal?
Comfortable on both flanks, Mudryk would certainly add to the wide options at the Emirates Stadium where he would compete with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe.
Of course, with rumours regarding Nicolas Pepe ’s future at the Emirates Stadium – Nice interested in a swoop for the Ivorian – Mudryk could potentially represent an ideal replacement.
His profile is also ideal for the Gunners with a number of the club’s recent signings having been under the age of 25. The Ukrainian would also be linking up with one of his compatriots in the form of Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Who else is interested?
The Gunners might face a tough task to secure the services of Mudryk, with a number of clubs eyeing a swoop for his services. Premier League rivals Brentford were strongly linked with a move in the January window but failed to get a deal over the line.
In the meantime, French outfit OGC Nice have also been credited with an interest in the wideman.
Mudryk is still under contract at Shakhtar until 2026 and could potentially get his season underway on Tuesday against Metalist 1925 with the Ukrainian Premier League set to resume next week after last season’s campaign was abandoned following Russia ’s invasion of the nation.
SPORTS
‘Necessary Victory’ – Zelensky reacts as Ukraine’s Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua
Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Oleksandr Usyk on defeating Anthony Joshua.
Ukraine’s Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in Saudia Arabia on Saturday night.
Joshua lost on a split decision as Usyk defended his IBF, WBO and WBA belts beating Joshua for a second time.
Reacting, Zelensky described Usyk’s victory as important and necessary one for Ukraine.
His tweet read: “Difficult but so important and necessary victory.
“Defending the title of the absolute world champion is a symbol of the fact that everyone who is of the Cossack family will not give up theirs, will fight for it and will certainly win.”
Meanwhile, Usyk dedicated his victory to the people of Ukraine fighting for the country.
Latest News
- Electrical Engineer Job at May & Baker Nigeria
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding guest leave in ambulance
- UFC: What Leon Edwards said after beating Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman to win welterweight title
- FG to reveal those behind crude oil theft in Nigeria
- AutoCAD Designer Job at Lifemate Nigeria Limited
Trending
-
Jobs1 day ago
Quality Assurance Inspector Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs1 day ago
Security Operative Job at Prosecsafe Solutions Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs22 hours ago
Process Engineer Job at Tetra Pak Nigeria
-
Jobs1 day ago
Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs14 hours ago
Accountant Job at Virgin Beauty Industries Nigeria Limited
-
SPORTS17 hours ago
Five Real Madrid stars that have no place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plan in the opening weeks of season
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC candidate – Obasanjo
-
Jobs12 hours ago
Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria