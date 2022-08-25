SPORTS
Transfer: Tuchel tells Boehly player to sign in next few hours
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has reportedly told the club under the leadership of Todd Boehly to sign Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in the next few hours.
According to Spanish publication Sport, Tuchel is urging Boehly to intensify talks to bring the former Arsenal captain to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Tuchel is desperate for Chelsea to sign Aubameyang, so he has pleaded to Boehly, including the club’s hierarchy, to make one last effort to wrap up a deal within hours.
The German coached the Gabonese attacker during their time at Dortmund.
The report added that Chelsea have offered €20million (£17million) for the 33-year-old, although Barcelona hope they can receive more cash with add-ons.
In addition, there’s an agreement in principle for Aubameyang to sign a three-year contract with Chelsea.
Interestingly, Aubameyang appeared to wave goodbye to fans last night amid links of returning to the Premier League.
SPORTS
Benzema wins UEFA player of the year award
Karim Benzema was rewarded for outstanding seasons by winning the UEFA men’s player of the year prize at a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday.
France striker Benzema captained Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final and scored 15 goals in the competition.
Benzema took the men’s honours ahead of club team-mate Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, succeeding Chelsea midfielder Jorginho who won the award last year.
The 34-year-old scored hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the Champions League knockout rounds and netted three times across the two legs of the semi-final against Manchester City.
He struck 44 times in 46 games altogether as Real also won the Spanish title.
Carlo Ancelotti was named best men’s coach for his success with Real, with Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman crowned best women’s coach after leading England to Euro glory on home soil last month.
AFP
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: theeditor[at]punchng.com
SPORTS
Erling Haaland "determined" to sink Borussia Dortmund ahead of Champions League reunion
Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage, meaning Erling Haaland will face his former club
Erling Haaland was handed an instant reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City drew them in the Champions League.
Haaland joined City from Dortmund for £51million in the summer and has made an immediate impact for Pep Guardiola’s side, plundering three goals in as many Premier League games. The Norway striker has a phenomenal record in the Champions League having scored 23 goals in 19 appearances, with the 22-year-old looking to open his City account in the tournament.
In 2021, Haaland became the youngest and fastest player to reach 20 Champions League goals, taking just 14 games to do so in European football’s elite club competition. In three seasons at Dortmund, Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games, and his former club will be only too aware of the threat he poses to them when they come up against him.
The group-stage draw was a favourable one for City, who are still chasing a first Champions League crown after defeat in the 2021 final and two semi-final exits, including last season’s at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid. As well as Dortmund, City will face Sevilla, six-time Europa League winners who will prove a stern test, as well as Danish champions FC Copenhagen.
City came agonisingly close to making last season’s final an all-English affair with Liverpool, leading Real by two goals on aggregate going into the 90th minute of the second leg of their semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu. But Guardiola’s men conceded twice in quick succession, allowing Real to force extra-time, with the Spanish giants scoring again to take the tie 6-5 on aggregate, before beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris.
City chief executive Ferran Soriano said: “You can never be completely happy or unhappy with a draw. But we’ve got good teams to play. It will be good to go back to Sevilla – we were there in 2015 – then we were in Copenhagen in 2009. We’ve been in Dortmund recently and it will be a special game for Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan.
SPORTS
Transfer: Dortmund shun Ronaldo despite Man United star’s decision to cut salary
Cristiano Ronaldo was willing to waive part of his salary to join Borussia Dortmund, according to SportBild.
The Bundesliga giants are one of many teams to be linked with the wantaway Manchester United forward this summer.
For a time, it looked like the move could be on, before statements ruled out the signing, but SportBild has detailed how close it was.
“At BVB, there was also a brief internal discussion about Ronaldo,” the sports paper claim.
“But the ‘no’ came quickly – and not for financial reasons. Despite all the admiration for Ronaldo, the bosses consider the risk of bringing such a world star to Dortmund far too big.”
Trending
- POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Anxiety in Atiku’s camp as Tinubu meets Wike, other PDP Govs in London
- NEWS2 days ago
PSC suspends recruitment of constables after IGP’s protest
- SPORTS2 days ago
Brian Brobbey reveals why he rejected Man Utd transfer after Erik ten Hag text message
- CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Ben Affleck stares at Jennifer Lopez wedding pics on Italy honeymoon
- SPORTS2 days ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer: Chelsea make progress but Barcelona 'not satisfied'
- ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Usher insists he’s ‘the King of R&B’: ‘I do deserve that’
- NEWS2 days ago
Knee surgery: Osinbajo expected to resume duty today, to attend FEC meeting
- POLITICS2 days ago
PDP crisis: Wike does not have monopoly over Rivers electorate, can only order his slaves – Lamido