Transfer: Real reason I joined Chelsea – Malo Gusto

New Chelsea signing Malo Gusto has been speaking about why he joined the Blues.

The 19-year-old joined on Sunday but will, however, stay on loan with Lyon for the rest of the season.

Blues paid €35m (£30.7m) plus a further €5 million (£4.4m) in bonuses for the defender.

Gusto passed his medical at the Blues training ground yesterday and signed a seven-and-a-half-year deal on Sunday.

Gusto was signed by Graham Potter’s side to provide competition for Reece James.

Speaking to the Blues’ official website, the right-back said: “I chose Chelsea because it’s a very big club and I very like the big project, very happy to be here – I also like the city.”