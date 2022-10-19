Transfer: Kante takes decision on leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante is not considering a move to Real Madrid next summer.

According to El Nacional, this is because of the presence of compatriot Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Kanté’s contract expires at the end of this current season.

The France midfielder is unlikely to renew his deal with Chelsea and a few clubs are reportedly interested in signing him for free.

However, he doesn’t see Real Madrid as a possible destination due to Tchouaméni’s excellent form.

With his fellow countrymen guaranteed to be a starter while playing in a similar position to his, Kanté doesn’t want to sit on the bench and would instead join a club where he is guaranteed to be in the first team.

