Transfer: How Xavi blocked Arsenal’s move for Ferran Torres
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, blocked Arsenal from signing Ferran Torres before the summer transfer window closed, El Nacional reports.
The Gunners made an ambitious attempt to sign the forward, as Mikel Arteta tried to add to his attacking options.
Torres only moved to Camp Nou from Manchester City in January for around €55 million.
However, he has found playing time hard to come by this season, with Xavi preferring Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha on the winger.
Raphinha ironically almost signed for the Premier League side before Barca came calling.
Arsenal failed to convince the Catalan side to let Torres go despite offering to pay €30m, because Xavi insisted they turn down the approach.
David Moyes ‘confronts’ referee in furious dressing room row over Chelsea controversy
David Moyes allegedly confronted referee Andrew Madley in his dressing room after West Ham United’s last-minute equaliser against Chelsea was controversially disallowed.
Substitute Maxwel Cornet capitalised on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s spillage to slot home with just seconds of normal time remaining at Stamford Bridge and the scoreline 2-1. But after wild celebrations in the away end and vehement appeals from the hosts, Mendy – who stayed down – was deemed to have been fouled by Jarrod Bowen in the build-up after a VAR check.
It’s claimed that the Scot was yelling expletives towards the match official and it’s no surprise given his post-match comments to the media. “You have seen it, it is a scandalous decision, absolutely rotten from one of the supposedly elite referees,” Moyes fumed in his news conference, as he claimed that Mendy faked his injury and took aim at the official in charge of VAR for the match, Jarred Gillett.
“It doesn’t say much about whoever sent him over from VAR as well – it is an unbelievable decision against us. We feel we got back to 2-2 and it was not down to anything we have done. I support a lot of the VAR stuff, I actually think the goalkeeper dives, he is faking an injury because he cannot get to the next one – he did the same on the first goal as well. The referee somehow gets that so wrong it is incredible.”
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel saw a different side to the incident, though, stating: “It was a clear foul on the goalkeeper, I had doubts about the first [goal] – but I will not comment, last time I got punished with huge fines.”
West Ham captain Declan Rice took to Twitter to vent his frustration at Madley and Gillett’s decision, posting : “That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles.” Rice later added : “Can’t believe the referee has even been asked to go take a look at the monitor! Cannot see how they’ve come to that decision.”
His England teammate and Chelsea’s goalscorer, Ben Chilwell, admitted that the Blues had “a bit of luck” in getting the win, as the left-back told Sky Sports : “I went over to look at the VAR screen and from my point of view it was a foul – we put ourselves in that position and should have done, it’s that bit of luck we got today.”
EPL: Guardiola explains why Man City failed to defeat Aston Villa
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has explained why his side drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Saturday.
The Premier League champions missed the chance to go top of the table ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal after they dropped points at Villa Park.
Erling Haaland had opened the scoring for City, but Leon Bailey crashed in an equalizer late in the game.
Guardiola has now admitted his side failed to convert their chances in the game.
“Good game. We conceded just one goal from one shot on target in 90 minutes.
“We were not precise in our final third touches and our simple things, especially in the first half.
“We had chances to score a second when the game was in our hands but we didn’t,” Guardiola said.
City remain in second place with 14 points, level with Tottenham Hotspur.
USA thrash Super Falcons 4-0 in friendly
Former African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria fell to a 4-0 defeat against world champions the United States of America on Saturday night.
The Super Falcons have now failed to register a win in seven meetings against the US.
The West Africans have also failed to register a goal in all the games.
Sofia Smith gave the US the lead in 13 minutes.
Lindsey Horan added the second goal 13 minutes later.
The home team continued to pile the pressure, with Smith getting the third late in the first half.
The US were awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute, which was coolly slotted home by Alex Morgan.
The two teams will meet in the second friendly at the Audi Field next Tuesday.
