SPORTS
Transfer: Erik ten Hag gives Cristiano Ronaldo fresh condition
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has given forward Cristiano Ronaldo a fresh condition to either stay or leave Old Trafford this summer.
Ronaldo did not start in Manchester United’s Premier League 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
According to the Athletic, Ten Hag wants Ronaldo to accept being rotated in and out of the team, or a new club needs to be found.
The report added that the Red Devils boss still wants an attacker regardless and probably two if Ronaldo leaves.
Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with a move away from Man United all summer.
The five-time Ballon d’Or is keen to leave Man United in a bid to join a club that will offer him Champions League football this season.
SPORTS
BREAKING: Why Falconets overstayed at Istanbul airport
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has explained why the players and officials of the U20 Girls National Team, Falconets, overstayed at the Istanbul Airport.
The NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, who made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday, maintained that there were a lot of factors that led to the delay the players experienced at the Turkish airport.
According to him, a number of factors, including the inability to secure transit visas led to the team having to stay 24 hours at the airport in Turkey on their way from the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.
The statement read:, “The NFF did not book the team’s tickets from Costa Rica; FIFA did. FIFA also did not envisage the hitches that saw the team delayed for more than three hours in Bogota, and another one hour in Panama. By the time the team got to Istanbul, the flight to Abuja had left.
“Our officials pleaded for compassionate transit visas so as to take the players and officials to a hotel inside the town, but this was not possible as they were informed that Nigeria had been removed from the list of countries whose citizens were issued visa-on-arrival in Turkey. The airline then took the team to a sleeping area at the airport and gave them tickets to have meals every five hours. This situation has nothing to do with NFF, who had made arrangements to receive the team in Abuja before the complications in travel arrangements.”
He said that the NFF had implored the world football governing body, FIFA, to intervene with the Embassy of Germany to issue the team transit visas before their departure from Nigeria, in order for the team to be able to travel through Germany, adding that “this did not happen”.
On the issue of body wear, Sanusi said, “The players were handed three sets of green jerseys and two sets of white jerseys, several house-wear types and training jerseys. The players opted to wash only their jersey top (no other stuff) because when the first set of body-wear was sent to the laundry people at the hotel, it returned with some FIFA and NFF badges at the front and names at the back peeled by the machine.”
SPORTS
Moussa Dembele rejects offer from Lyon after Man Utd renew transfer interest
Manchester United are believed to be in talks with Moussa Dembele’s representatives over a summer transfer after he rejected a two-year contract extension at Lyon
Moussa Dembele has rejected a final contract offer from Lyon, fuelling speculation about a summer transfer to Manchester United.
The Frenchman, 26, has just one year left on his existing deal and is expected to see out the remainder of his contract, yet reports earlier this month suggested United are considering making a late swoop for him if Cristiano Ronaldo gets his transfer wish.
Dembele has a decent record in front of goal, finding the net 22 times last season. He is best know for his two-year spell in Scotland, scoring 32 goals during the 2016/17 campaign to help Celtic go unbeaten in 47 domestic games and win three pieces of silverware.
As reported by French outlet L’Equipe, Dembele is not interested in extending his stay at Lyon. Manager Peter Bosz has informed the prolific forward he will be his second-choice striker behind Alexandre Lacazette, who recently completed a free transfer from Arsenal.
That has come as a blow to Dembele after he was temporarily given the captain’s armband last season, scoring 17 times while wearing it. Lacazette has since been confirmed as Lyon’s new skipper, with fellow new signing Corentin Tolisso taking the vice-captaincy.
It’s believed Lyon have offered him a two-year extension, yet he has no intention of signing it. Dembele, who is yet to earn his first senior cap, may now seek a summer transfer to push himself into consideration for France’s World Cup squad.
If that’s not possible, Dembele could consider his options next summer when he becomes a free agent. Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have been muted as possible destinations, while he could reconsider his Lyon future if he regains his spot.
It’s claimed Dembele is not stressed about the situation, which could hamper United’s hopes of landing him. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are in contact with the player’s representatives and haven’t ruled out a late move.
United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen to bolster his attacking options, which will become a must if Ronaldo leaves the club. The Portuguese superstar wants to quit Old Trafford before the transfer deadline, although his options are looking increasingly limited.
[
SPORTS
Brian Brobbey reveals why he rejected Man Utd transfer after Erik ten Hag text message
Ajax star Brian Brobbey has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to snub a move to Manchester United and instead remain in the Netherlands.
Brobbey spent the second half of last season playing on loan at the Johan Cruyff Arena under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager left Ajax at the end of that campaign to take over as boss of the Red Devils.
Since making the move to Old Trafford, Ten Hag has focused on the Eredivisie for recruits for his new squad. Left-back Tyrell Malacia has already arrived, with Antony and Cody Gakpo also among his list of targets.
But one player he has definitely missed out on is Brobbey, who has revealed that he rejected a move to United. Having scored seven goals in 11 Eredivisie games under Ten Hag, Brobbey joined Ajax for £13million from RB Leipzig in the summer.
Before he returned to Amsterdam, United had been linked with making a move of their own for the striker. But despite Ten Hag getting personally involved, Brobbey opted to join Ajax instead.
“I absolutely wanted to go to Ajax. Erik also wanted to work with me, texted once if I was open to it, but I thanked him nicely. I wanted to go back. My friends here, Ajax’s playing style, it just wasn’t finished yet,” he told Voetbal International.
“I first have to really succeed here as a striker of Ajax. That’s also how the past six months felt, when I played here on a rental basis. I really had the feeling afterwards: I really have to go back. Believe me, in a few years I will provide a nice transfer fee for Ajax and then the club will have made a nice profit.
“There are more good players who play striker: Dusan Tadic, Steven Bergwijn, Davy Klaassen, Lorenzo Lucca. At the moment I am a basic player, but I just have to perform, with good play and goals. Then the trainer can’t ignore me and I start in the team.”
Brobbey has started two of Ajax’s three Eredivisie games so far this season, coming off the bench on the opening day. He inspired a comeback against Fortuna Sittard in that match, scoring once and assisting another goal.
Ten Hag meanwhile has struggled to bring in an alternative target to the 20-year-old. Ajax are holding firm against selling Antony, with PSV Eindhoven also reluctant to allow Gakpo to depart for United.
He has instead been forced to make-do with the players who were left at the club when he arrived. Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo have all been deployed in the central role, to mixed results, with Ten Hag still looking for at least one new attacking player.
He only has eight days to do that though, with the transfer window slamming shut next Thursday. Brobbey meanwhile will be hoping to start on Sunday when Ajax travel to Utrecht, as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Eredivisie table.
