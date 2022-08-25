Transfer: Dortmund shun Ronaldo despite Man United star’s decision to cut salary

Cristiano Ronaldo was willing to waive part of his salary to join Borussia Dortmund, according to SportBild.

The Bundesliga giants are one of many teams to be linked with the wantaway Manchester United forward this summer.

For a time, it looked like the move could be on, before statements ruled out the signing, but SportBild has detailed how close it was.

“At BVB, there was also a brief internal discussion about Ronaldo,” the sports paper claim.

“But the ‘no’ came quickly – and not for financial reasons. Despite all the admiration for Ronaldo, the bosses consider the risk of bringing such a world star to Dortmund far too big.”