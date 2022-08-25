SPORTS
Transfer: Dortmund shun Ronaldo despite Man United star’s decision to cut salary
Cristiano Ronaldo was willing to waive part of his salary to join Borussia Dortmund, according to SportBild.
The Bundesliga giants are one of many teams to be linked with the wantaway Manchester United forward this summer.
For a time, it looked like the move could be on, before statements ruled out the signing, but SportBild has detailed how close it was.
“At BVB, there was also a brief internal discussion about Ronaldo,” the sports paper claim.
“But the ‘no’ came quickly – and not for financial reasons. Despite all the admiration for Ronaldo, the bosses consider the risk of bringing such a world star to Dortmund far too big.”
SPORTS
Super Eagles head coach, Peseiro, wife visit Nigeria Embassy in Portugal
Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, alongside his wife, visited the Nigerian embassy in Portugal on Thursday.
Peseiro and his wife were received by the Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas, and all the embassy staff.
The tactician, who is Portuguese posted a picture of himself, his wife, Kefas, and the embassy staff with a short message on social media.
“A pleasure to have met the Ambassador of Nigeria to Portugal, Alex E. Kefas, and all the embassy staff,” Peseiro wrote on his Twitter handle.
“Thank you all very much for the warm welcome my wife and I received,” he added.
The 62-year-old was appointed Super Eagles head coach on May 15 this year.
The West Africans won two and lost two of their opening four games under his tutelage.
The Super Eagles will face the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a friendly at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27.
SPORTS
Transfer: Kevin Trapp takes final decision on joining Manchester United this summer
Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has reached a final decision on joining Manchester United this summer.
The goalkeeper confirmed he has turned down an offer to move to Old Trafford.
Manchester United want to bring in another goalkeeper to provide cover and challenge David de Gea for the no1 spot.
Trapp has emerged as Erik ten Hag’s top target this summer but the Germany international has revealed he has decided against the move.
“There has been a lot of talk about Manchester United’s interest in recent days,” Trapp wrote on Instagram.
“It is true that there is a written offer” he described the Red Devils as a global club” adding that “I hope everyone can understand that I am considering and thinking about an offer like this.
“Yesterday, however, I informed those responsible at both clubs that I had decided on Eintracht.”
Manchester United second choice goalkeeper, Dean Henderson left the club this summer for Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.
SPORTS
Transfer: Erik ten Hag gives Cristiano Ronaldo fresh condition
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has given forward Cristiano Ronaldo a fresh condition to either stay or leave Old Trafford this summer.
Ronaldo did not start in Manchester United’s Premier League 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
According to the Athletic, Ten Hag wants Ronaldo to accept being rotated in and out of the team, or a new club needs to be found.
The report added that the Red Devils boss still wants an attacker regardless and probably two if Ronaldo leaves.
Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with a move away from Man United all summer.
The five-time Ballon d’Or is keen to leave Man United in a bid to join a club that will offer him Champions League football this season.
