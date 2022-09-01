Transfer deadline: Sterling leaves Chelsea for new club

Chelsea on Thursday confirmed that their defender, Dujon Sterling, has left the club to join Stoke City on a loan deal.

The Blues disclosed this in a statement via its website on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “Dujon Sterling is returning to the Championship on loan where he will play for Stoke City this season.

“The right-sided defender was in that division at Blackpool last season where he made 25 appearances prior to injury, having previously had loans at Wigan and Coventry.

“The 22-year-old, who came through our Academy, signed a new Chelsea contract until June 2023 a year ago. He has one appearance for our men’s first team, in a League Cup game against Nottingham Forest in 2017/18.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly seen a second bid for midfielder Douglas Luiz rejected by Aston Villa.

Arsenal came forward with an unsuccessful £20million bid for Luiz on Thursday.

However, their second bid of £23m plus add-ons was also turned down later in the day, according to talkSPORT.