Transfer deadline day: Man City complete another signing

Manchester City have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old centre-back has signed a five-year deal, joining for an initial fee of around £15 million.

A 41-cap Swiss international, Akanji made 158 appearances in four-and-a-half years at Dortmund.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” Akanji said.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football, and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

He becomes the club’s fifth signing this summer, following Stefan Ortega Moreno, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, and former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland to City, with Julian Alvarez also arriving following his loan spell with River Plate.

Meanwhile, Southampton have confirmed that Oriol Romeu has completed a permanent transfer to Spanish side Girona.

The move brings to an end a seven-year spell at St Mary’s for the midfielder.

Romeu, 30, made a total of 256 appearances for the Saints and scored eight goals during his time on the south coast.