Transfer deadline day: How Chelsea spent £278.4million in transfer signing

===Chelsea’s signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took their summer spending to £278.4million.
Aubameyang completed his transfer from Barcelona on deadline day.
The former Arsenal captain has signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Barcelona confirmed that the fee for the 33-year-old is £10.3m.
This takes Chelsea’s spending to £278.4m for the summer, the most spent by one club in a single window ever.
Thomas Tuchel also added Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly to his squad this summer.
The Blues have begun the season on a shaky note and are currently 10th on the log with seven points.
