Transfer deadline day: Arteta gives Arsenal approval to conclude three deals

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has given the club his approval to conclude three transfers on Monday, January 31, which is transfer deadline, according to the UK Mirror.

The Gunners are yet to bring in any new faces this winter, but still have a few hours to wrap up deals.

Arteta and sporting director Edu have missed out on several targets including Dusan Vlahovic and Arthur Melo, with the former moving to Juventus and the latter set to stay in Turin.

Arsenal have however identified alternatives, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to get any deals across the finish line.

However, Arteta has given the green light for two more exits.

One of them is Nikolaj Moller. The striker is set to spend the remainder of the season with Eerste Divisie side FC Den Bosch. It was first thought the 19-year-old would battle it out with Mika Biereth for a starting spot in Kevin Betsy’s side, after he was recalled from a loan spell from German third division side FC Viktoria Koln.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another deal that is likely to go through on deadline day.

Barcelona have emerged as a frontrunner with the Gabon striker reportedly willing to join them ‘practically for free’, as his salary remains a stumbling block the Spanish side will have to overcome.

If Aubameyang eventually leaves, then Arsenal will look to make a last-ditch move to bring in a new number nine on deadline day.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton, Lille’s Jonathan David and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak are all potential alternatives and either of them cannot be ruled out.