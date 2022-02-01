Transfer deadline day: Arsenal’s Richards joins Leicester City

Arsenal star, Amani Richards, has signed for Leicester City on a permanent transfer.

Arsenal made the announcement in a statement via their website on transfer deadline day (Monday).

The statement read: “Amani Richards has signed for Leicester City in a permanent move.

“The 17-year-old forward joined us from Chelsea’s academy in February 2021, before signing his first professional deal in November last year.

“We wish Amani the best of luck for his future with Leicester City.”

Richards had joined Arsenal from Chelsea’s academy in 2021.

The forward made eight appearances for Arsenal’s under-18 side this season and scored one goal in the Premier League Cup.