Transfer deadline day 2023: What deals were done on deadline day?

The biggest Premier League deal of deadline day saw Manchester City sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £55m. The Premier League champions also sold Cole Palmer to Chelsea for £40m.

Manchester United brought in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.5m, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina, full back Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham and free agent Jonny Evans on a one-year deal.

Nottingham Forest were the busiest club, signing seven players, midfielder Ibrahim Sangare from PSV, winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea and midfielder Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna.

Other notable deadline day deals included:

Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich to Liverpool for £34.3m.

Ansu Fati from Barcelona to Brighton on loan

Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest to Brighton for £45m

Alex Iwobi from Everton to Fulham for £22m

Clement Lenglet from Barcelona to Aston Villa on loan

Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal to Luton on loan

Mason Greewood from Manchester United to Getafe on loan

Rob Holding from Arsenal to Crystal Palace for £4m

Luis Sinisterra from Leeds to Bournemouth on loan