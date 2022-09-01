Transfer Deadline: Chelsea suffer another blow

Chelsea’s move to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is reportedly in danger of collapsing.

The Blues made a £43 million bid for the Mexico international earlier today and were confident of getting the deal done.

But Sky Sports now claims Ajax is reluctant to sell anyone else on deadline day after agreeing to let winger Antony join Manchester United.

Alvarez wants to join Chelsea and did not take part in training at Ajax this morning but he looks set to stay put

Chelsea is in the market to sign another midfielder following injuries to N’Golo Kante. They are also on the verge of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Aubameyang from Barcelona.

In a similar story, Fulham has confirmed their season-long loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain ace Layvin Kurzawa.

The left-back said: “I feel very, very happy to be here. It’s a family here, everyone is very cool.

“I’ve watched every Fulham game this season, and I can’t wait to play with this team.”