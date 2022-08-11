Transfer: De Jong receives new offer as Chelsea confirm deal for 28-year-old defender

Barcelona have tabled a new offer to midfielder Frenkie de Jong in a last-ditch attempt to maintain his services at the club this summer.

De Jong has been at the core of the summer transfer window’s longest saga, and now Chelsea have joined Premier League rivals Manchester United in the frame for the player’s signature.

Barcelona have insisted they don’t want to sell the Dutch star but will have to unless he accepts their new terms.

According to Sky Sports, those terms include a substantial pay cut and accepting a £6 million settlement for his deferred wages – thought to be worth £14m-£17m.

Meanwhile, Chelsea on Thursday confirmed that 28-year-old defender, Millie Bright, has signed a new contract with the club’s women’s team that will see him remain with the club for three more years.

Chelsea disclosed this in a statement via its website.

The statement read in part, “Following the summer of a lifetime bringing home the European Championship trophy for England, the Blues vice-captain has penned a new contract to extend her stay at the club for a further three years and continue her reign as Chelsea Women’s longest serving player.”