SPORTS
Transfer: Chelsea to offer their £97.5m striker plus cash for Harry Kane
Chelsea prepared to offer their £97.5 million Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku as part of a deal to sign 29-year-old Premier League goal-machine, Harry Kane.
Calciomercato reports that the Blues are preparing the ambitious swap deal to land the Tottenham frontman.
New Chelsea manager Graham Potter is a huge admirer of the England captain and wants the club’s owners to bring him at Stamford Bridge next summer.
Kane was said to be keen on a move away from the club last summer with Manchester City interested in his services.
But Manchester City ended up signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund after Spurs refused to sell their talisman.
Lukaku made his move back to Stamford Bridge last summer for a club-record £97.5 million but could not live up to his price tag. He scored just 15 goals in 44 matches across all competitions last season.
Lukaku was loaned out to his former club Inter Milan this season but the Nerazzurri have the option to extend it for another year.
If the Serie A giants decide to keep the Belgian for another year, Chelsea might offer new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Spurs, according to the report.
The Belgium international shares an excellent bond with now-Spurs manager Antonio Conte, having worked under him at Inter Milan and also won the Scudetto in the 2020-21 season.
SPORTS
Barcelona’s budget for 2022/23 season approved
The board of directors of Barcelona football club has approved the budget for the 2022/23 campaign.
The club has an operating income budget of €1255 million, with a profit forecast of €274 million. It is significantly higher than the €98 million profit they had registered last season.
Indeed, at the end of the previous season, the Barcelona board finished the 2021/22 financial year with a turnover of €1017 million and a profit of €98 million.
Apart from the budget, Barcelona have confirmed the progress of demolition of the South Goal video scoreboard, which was not active during the game against Viktoria Plzen.
Furthermore, the Advanced Basic Project development has been completed and the club have completed the bidding process for the building of the new stadium, corresponding to the management of the work.
SPORTS
Granit Xhaka sends emotional message to Arsenal fans
It’s been a long road to redemption for Granit Xhaka.
Just over 12 months ago, he was sent off during Arsenal’s crushing 5-0 defeat by Manchester City as a dismal start to the season went from bad to worse. Nearly two years earlier, he had been stripped of the captaincy after an X-rated outburst at his own fans during a Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace.
Flourishing in the new box-to-box role Mikel Arteta has handed him, the Swiss has chipped in with one goal and three assists this season, to already surpass his goal involvement tally from the previous campaign. His latest assist was a delightful first-time clipped cross to pick out Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal coasted to a 3-0 victory at Brentford on Sunday.
As the full-time whistle blew and the visitors went to thank their travelling fans, there was a touching moment as Xhaka’s name rang out in the West London air. The 29-year-old had been entrusted with the captain’s armband in the absence of injured skipper Martin Odegaard and led by example with a dominant display, setting the tone for a comfortable victory to send his side back to the summit of the league table.
“I never, ever was thinking this would happen,” said Xhaka as he reflected on wearing the armband and hearing his name sung after the match. “To be in front of them [the travelling fans] then was very emotional. Absolutely, after what happened three years ago? To be in front of this team means a lot to me.”
Xhaka’s resurgence is symbolic of Arsenal’s over the last year, having lost the corresponding fixture at Brentford 2-0 after a calamitous opening-night performance 13 months ago. He added: “When you see us one year ago and you see us today, it’s a big, big difference.
“I think we deserved it [the victory] from the first minute today, we could have scored after one minute with [Gabriel] Martinelli and they didn’t have one chance until 70 or 80 minutes. It’s a process of learning and a process of mentality. A lot of stuff is very different.”
Arsenal’s latest triumph took their tally to six wins in seven league games, thrusting them into the title conversation at this early stage, leading the league as it heads into the international break.
However, Xhaka has stressed he will not be “looking at the table”, but instead is focusing all his attention on what is shaping up to be a titanic North London derby in the first game back.
“If I’m honest, we have to enjoy where we are but I’m not looking at the table,” he said. “I think we always produce a good game against Tottenham. Always good, but it will be a different game because it’s a derby. You can’t compare the derby to a normal game.”
SPORTS
Chelsea ready to offer €15 million for Barcelona starlet Alejandro Balde in 2023
Chelsea have shown interest in Alejandro Balde from Barcelona
The club is currently scouring the market for a new left-back, following Alonso’s deadline day move to Barcelona.
The Blues had roped in Marc Cucurella earlier in the summer. But they lack confidence in their other option in Ben Chilwell, which has prompted the club to find an alternative.
Balde has emerged as a viable option for Chelsea. The Barcelona youngster has shown immense potential this season, especially with his ability to offer pace and dynamism out wide. It is coupled with his athleticism and technical prowess, making him a perfect fit for Chelsea’s style of play.
According to Fichajes, the Premier League giants have identified Balde as one of their primary targets at the end of the season. They are even prepared to offer €15 million on the table for the youngster, although that is unlikely to faze Barça.
The Catalans, after all, have finally found an able replacement for Alba and are unlikely to even entertain the idea of offloading him. Instead, Barça are already chalking up plans to tie Balde down to a new long-term contract with the club.
