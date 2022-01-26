SPORTS
Transfer: Aubameyang demands double Ibrahimovic’s wages to leave Arsenal for AC Milan
Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is demanding twice what Zlatan Ibrahimovic earns at AC Milan to join the Italian club.
Milan are the latest club to be linked with the 32-year-old, who is now an outcast at the Emirates.
Aubameyang has not featured for the Gunners since December 6, when they lost 2-1 to Everton at Goodison Park.
The Gabon international was stripped of the club captaincy a week later following his latest disciplinary breach and has been forced to train alone ever since.
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is now looking to move Aubameyang on.
Milan are interested in bringing Aubameyang back to the San Siro 11 years after he first left, according to Football Italia.
Stefano Pioli’s side already have Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at their disposal but both have struggled to remain injury-free this term.
Real reason I left Man Utd for Sevilla – Martial opens up
Anthony Martial is hopeful that his loan move to Sevilla from Manchester United will see him enjoy playing football again.
The 26-year-old has taken a wage cut to complete a move to the LaLiga outfit this week.
“It’s not just about money. It’s to play and to enjoy it. That’s why I chose to come here, to play and to enjoy football again,” Martial said.
The France forward only made 11 appearances in all competitions for United this season.
He added: “I want to score goals, provide assists and be crucial for this team in the next five months.
“There are many good players at Sevilla and I want to bring my experience to the side.”
Sevilla are currently second in LaLiga and are in contention for their seventh Europa League crown.
Mane, Hakimi take Senegal and Morocco into AFCON quarter-finals
Achraf Hakimi scored a brilliant free kick to send Morocco through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a win over Malawi.
Gabadinho Mhango gave outsiders Malawi, playing their first-ever knockout game at the tournament, a shock early lead on Tuesday with a stunning goal from 40 metres at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.
But Youssef En-Nesyri headed Morocco level in first-half stoppage time before Hakimi drilled in the winner on 70 minutes to set up a meeting with Egypt or Ivory Coast in the last-eight.
“When you win, you get respect,” said Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic. “Malawi scored a fantastic goal. I think we played really well in the first half, unfortunately, we lacked efficiency. We had around 10 chances you can’t miss.
“But I was always confident. The team was upset but I knew at some point we would score a second goal. We controlled the match and we more than deserve to qualify.”
Morocco’s quarter-final tie was due to take place at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde but will be moved after a fatal crush outside the ground on Monday which killed eight people and injured 38.
Also on Tuesday, Senegal followed Morocco into the quarterfinals after beating nine-man Cape Verde 2-0 in Bafoussam.
Josimar “Vozinha” Dias raced out of his area and tried to head a ball clear with Sadio Mane chasing it down.
The players’ heads clashed badly as they leaped in the air and Vozinha clearly sustained a concussion as he tried to get up afterward and ended up staggering around.
Vozinha left on a stretcher and was not around to see the red card referee Lahlou Benbraham held up for him.
Mane was allowed to continue after he hit the ground face first following the collision. He rolled over and lay still on his back for a moment, clearly dazed, possibly with a concussion.
He dragged himself to his feet and scored less than 10 minutes later in the 63rd minute.
Bamba Dieng, who replaced Mane, added a second goal two minutes into added time after a breakaway left a single Cape Verde defender facing two Senegalese attackers.
Senegal, seeking to win the flagship African competition for the first time after twice finishing runners-up, will meet Mali or Equatorial Guinea on Sunday in the quarter-finals.
Transfer: Lingard angry with Man Utd after they block move to EPL rivals
Manchester United forward, Jesse Lingard, is not happy with the club for refusing to sanction a loan move to Newcastle United.
Lingard is into the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford, but wants to leave Old Trafford in January.
The England international enjoyed a stunning loan spell with West Ham in the second half of last season, but returned to Manchester with the promise of being regularly involved.
However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to fulfill that promise, with Lingard playing just 88 minutes of Premier League football all season.
Solskjaer was dismissed in November, but the situation has not gotten better under his replacement Ralf Rangnick, as the 29-year-old has been limited to just two short cameos off the bench.
Newcastle are desperate to bring in Lingard, as they look for reinforcements in their battle against the drop.
The Magpies are willing to put up a massive loan fee in order to secure the deal, but their Premier League counterparts are understood to be playing hardball.
The Telegraph report that Lingard feels United’s stance shows a lack of respect for a player that has been with the club for more than two decades.
