Transfer: Arteta to make two more signings for Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to start the curtain-raiser to Manchester United ‘s new Premier League season on the bench.

The Portuguese superstar has been attempting to force though a departure from the Red Devils for much of the summer window. So far, he has been unable to find a new club, with United also unwilling to let him leave Old Trafford just a year into his second spell in Manchester.

His attempts to leave saw him miss the pre-season tour of Asia and Australia earlier this summer. In fact, his first appearance under new boss Erik ten Hag only came on Sunday as he was hauled off at half-time of their draw with Rayo Vallecano.

While Ten Hag has insisted that that move had been planned as a result of his lack of match fitness, it appears that Ronaldo has still not done enough to earn a starting spot against Brighton. According to The Sun, the 37-year-old is expected to have a ‘humiliating stint’ on the bench.

With his future still in doubt and his fitness not up to the same standard as the rest of the squad, Ronaldo will be a substitute against the Seagulls. Instead, Ten Hag will continue with the front three that has started many of United’s pre-season outings.

That means that Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford can all expect to be selected for the visit of Brighton on Sunday. The report suggests that if that trio continues to perform well, Ronaldo could be kept on the bench even when he returns to full fitness.

His cameo on Sunday included what appeared to be a disagreement with Ten Hag on the touchline. He then left Old Trafford before full-time, rather than stay to listen to the United manager’s post-match debrief.

The news of Ronaldo’s benching comes as he continues to attempt to force through an exit. United are refusing to budge though, but that has not stopped the attacker’s agent Jorge Mendes from continuing his search for a new club for his client.

While Ronaldo’s future remains up in the air, Ten Hag is instead putting his full focus into his first competitive game in charge. That will come against Graham Potter’s Brighton, with Ten Hag insisting his side are ready to start their campaign.