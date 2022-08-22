Jobs
Trainee Loan Officer Recruitment at AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited
Job title: Trainee Loan Officer Recruitment at AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited
Company: AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited
Job description: AB Microfinance Bank is a national microfinance bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with its head… office in Lagos and branches spread across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Anambra State. AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria…
Location: Anambra – Abia
Job date: Thu, 14 Jul 2022 06:19:07 GMT
Marketing Officer Recruitment at HMO Nigeria Limited
Job title: Marketing Officer Recruitment at HMO Nigeria Limited
Company: HMO Nigeria Limited
Job description: HMO Nigeria Limited, a Health Maintenance Organization, is recruiting suitable candidates to fill the position…
Location: Abuja, FCT
Job date: Fri, 15 Jul 2022 03:04:57 GMT
IT Support Staff Recruitment at ICAP Nigeria
Job title: IT Support Staff Recruitment at ICAP Nigeria
Company: ICAP Nigeria
Job description: below: Job Position: IT Support Staff Job No: 496454 Job Location: Abuja, Nigeria Work type: Intern Full-time Categories: Operations…
Location: Abuja, FCT
Job date: Sat, 16 Jul 2022 04:13:11 GMT
Project Operations Officer Job at Pyxera Global Nigeria
Job title: Project Operations Officer Job at Pyxera Global Nigeria
Company: Pyxera Global Nigeria
Job description: PYXERA Global is a not-for-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. and Nigeria that has worked in over 90… Director, Rayuwa Nigeria Project Job Summary We are seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Project Operations…
Location: Katsina, Katsina State – Kaduna, Kaduna State
Job date: Sat, 16 Jul 2022 04:24:03 GMT
