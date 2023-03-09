Train rams into BRT bus in Lagos

A moving train rammed into a BRT bus at Ikeja area of Lagos on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m at the Adekunle Fajuyi way, PWD juction .

After the collision, the train dragged the bus to Shogunle.

The BRT bus was said to be loaded with staff of the Lagos State government.

Though, details of the accident are still sketchy , it was gathered that many people were injured.

Law enforcement agents and other responders are currently on the ground attending to the accident.

Details later