Friday, March 10, 2023
Train-BRT crash: 32 survivors discharged – Lagos govt

6 confirmed dead, others injured in Lagos train accident

Prof Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, said 32 patients rescued from Thursday’s collision of a train and a staff bus in the Ikeja area of the state had been discharged.

Abayomi disclosed this while addressing journalists at a Friday press conference at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The commissioner added that 102 casualties were recorded from the accident.

According to him, the number of fatalities still stands at six. At the same time, 19 victims had been discharged from LASUTH, five from the State Accident and Emergency Centre at Old Toll Gate, and eight from Orile-Agege General Hospital.

NewsDay reported a collision between a BRT bus and train in Lagos on Thursday.

 

