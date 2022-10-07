Trailer drivers block Abuja Lokoja highway over closure of Obajana cement plant

Trailer drivers on Friday afternoon blocked the popular Abuja – Lokoja highway in protest against the closure of Obajana Cement Plant by the Kogi State Government.

The blockage at Koton-Karfe has brought about long queues of vehicles that paralysed social and economic activities in the area.

It has also obstructed vehicular movement on the busy Federal highway.

The protesters insisted that they were not going to suspend their protest until the Kogi State government reopens the cement plant that has been closed down for about three days.

Some motorists plying the roads have now appealed to the Obajana Cement Company to urgently resolve its problem with the Kogi State government to ameliorate their suffering.