Tragic details of Naomi Judd’s suicide revealed in autopsy report
Naomi Judd’s manner of death has been ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office in Nashville obtained by Page Six on Friday.
The report also confirmed the 76-year-old “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30.
“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the document also states.
According to the autopsy, Judd had a medical history of struggling with “significant” anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.
“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors,” the report also said. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”
Judd’s cause of death was suspected to be a suicide within days of the country superstar’s death given her public battle with mental health.
Her daughter, Naomi Judd, then confirmed on “Good Morning America” that her mother shot herself and the actress was the one who “discovered” her.
“She used a weapon. My mother used a firearm,” the “Double Jeopardy” star, 54, told Diane Sawyer in May. “So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”
According to the autopsy report, the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.”
The toxicology report, also provided by the Nashville medical examiner’s office, revealed the “Mama He’s Crazy” singer had several different drugs in her system at the time of death, including ones used to treat insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression and seizures.
Earlier this month, surviving members of Judd’s family filed a request to keep her death records sealed due to the “gruesome” manner in which she died.
Ashley, her sister Wynonna, and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, said in court documents obtained by NBC that releasing investigation records may cause them “emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”
A rep for Naomi’s estate did not immediately return Page Six’s request’s for comment on the findings of the star’s autopsy report.
Diana Jenkins hires ’24/7′ security after alleged death threats
Diana Jenkins has hired around-the-clock security after receiving alleged death threats from Bravo fans.
“Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made,” a source close to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tells us.
“The bodyguards are 24/7,” the insider adds. “She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”
A portion of “RHOBH” fans have accused Jenkins of hiring social media bots to post racist comments directed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax.
The Bosnia native, 49, shut down such speculation in a Friday Instagram post, while also claiming that her detractors are currently “threatening” her life and the lives of her loved ones.
“I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world,” she wrote.
“To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear.”
The mom of three — who shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and daughter Eliyanah, 2, with fiancé Asher Monroe — concluded, “Please stop.”
Earlier this week, Jax posted several of the comments he received from Instagram users as his mother’s feuds with co-stars — namely Jenkins, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne — play out on “Beverly Hills” and online.
“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us,” one shocking message read.
Jenkins’ friends Rinna, 59, and Jayne, 51, have also been accused of hiring bots to attack Jax, which the latter two vehemently denied as well.
“I can’t believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “Please stop with the accusations and threats.”
The “Pretty Mess” singer also claimed that she tried apologizing to Jax after she drunkenly told him to “get the f–k out” of Beauvais’ 55th birthday party in a July episode.
“I want everyone to know this,” she wrote. “When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person. But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this.”
Jayne previously told the “Coming 2 America” actress that she took “full responsibility” for “s–t talking and treating the kids like they were adults,” referring to Jax and his twin, Jaid.
“But I will say this, it didn’t come from a bad place, it wasn’t vicious, it was just wrong,” she added.
Amid the current hate lobbed at Jax, the “RHOBH” cast — including Jenkins, Jayne and Rinna — reposted a statement Bravo released condemning the comments.
“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement read. “We urge our viewers and social media followers to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”
Jax also spoke out on the comments via his mom’s Instagram Story on Wednesday and pleaded to be treated like a “normal kid,” as he “did not sign for this show” or “have anything to do with the show’s drama.”
“just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world,” she tweeted on Wednesday.
Ben Affleck wears beret on honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.
Ben Affleck decided to make his umpteenth honeymoon shopping trip with new wife Jennifer Lopez a bit more fun by playfully trying on a beret.
While browsing high-end boutiques in Milan, the actor tried on the caramel-colored, French-style hat and flashed onlookers — including Mrs. Affleck — a sly grin.
Paparazzi and fans alike whipped out their cameras and cellphones, respectively, to capture the unusually silly moment.
Lopez, who loves a good hat and even opted for a white fedora for the outing, watched with delight as Affleck picked out a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete his stylish look.
The rest of the actor’s ensemble was more laidback, as he wore blue jeans and a white T-shirt beneath a navy button-down.
As for the blushing bride, she made sure her killer abs were visible in a tiny white crop top, which she paired with white linen pants, nude heels and an embroidered Christian Louboutin tote ($2,190).
While on their seemingly expensive stroll, the honeymooners also stopped by Valentino and dropped into Brunello Cucinelli — a favorite of Lopez’s, as she’s often been spotted rocking the label’s four-figure overalls and signature cashmere knits.
However, don’t be fooled; the Grammy winner reminded fans she’s “still Jenny from the Block” when she and her new hubby were seen poking around in a mom-and-pop home goods store earlier this week.
Bennifer 2.0 gave the employees of Decio Immagine Casa in the city of Menaggio the most exciting surprise on Wednesday afternoon.
“UNEXPECTED CUSTOMERS ❤️🔥,” read a post (in Italian) on the shop’s Instagram page, which included four photos from the newlyweds’ visit.
Wearing a yellow, peasant-style dress and brown aviator sunglasses, Lopez, 53, posed for pictures with two staffers. She flashed a toothless grin while holding tightly onto her gelato.
Affleck, 50, participated in the photo shoot, too, but looked way less enthused to be doing so. Wearing a sandy brown button-down, the Oscar winner propped his arms up around both the singer and each of the employees while barely moving his face for the snaps.
That same day, they were photographed having lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, where Affleck was caught staring at pictures on his phone of Lopez from their weekend-long wedding in Georgia.
One month before their extravagant affair, the duo eloped in Las Vegas and then jetted off to Paris for their first honeymoon.
Meet one of the highest-paid actors, Mark Wahlberg
Multi-talented, multi-award winning, multi-nominated and multi-muscled: may I present to you Mark Wahlberg, 51, the powerhouse previously known as Marky Mark.
With a prolific career since the ‘90s and plenty of forays into both music and film, Wahlberg has reached an iconic status in pop culture that cements him as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.
Known as one of the highest paid actors in the world, with an estimated net worth of 290 and 350 million, the fitness addict and spiritual sojourner has shown that he is much more than his roles in “Boogie Nights,” “The Perfect Storm” or the “Transformers” franchise. In fact, as a major television executive producer with hit shows like “Entourage” and “Boardwalk Empire” under his belt, it is no wonder that Wahlberg continues to set his sights on an ever-growing kingdom of his own.
With a lavish lifestyle fit for a king, as well as a vengeance to reach peak physical male Adonis perfection, Wahlberg seems to have it all. So what granted him so much fortune, favor and success? Was he always meant to soar to the heights of the world? Join me as I dive in into his stars because I’m a pop culture astrologer and I can see it all.
Mark Wahlberg’s birth chart shows he was built for success—inside and out
Mark Wahlberg was born on June 5, 1971. This makes him a charismatic Gemini Sun with a passionate Scorpio Moon. His birth time is listed online, which also reveals that he is a Cancer Ascendant. When looking at his elemental energy, he has a great deal of Earth and Water that runs through him. He does have a whirl of Air that I like, as well, which is what brings him some of his spice. Overall, though, when one is heavily composed of Earth and Water energy, there’s a natural synergy between his emotional, intuitive world, granting him sensitivity, but he can rather fluidly channel that into tangible actions and growth rather than spinning off into left field. Think of it this way: his inner life waters the seeds he wishes to grow so that his life becomes an abundant garden.
When it comes to astrological aspects that compose his personality, he has so many that speak—repeatedly—of how much strength of will he has. This is a man who moves mountains and knows without a doubt that he can achieve whatever it is that he sets his mind to. This is both personally and professionally. First, let’s discuss his innate personality around this theme before I discuss the obvious cosmic luck that was always meant for him. When it comes to planetary energy, Mars, the planet of courage, and Pluto, the planet of intense drive to transform and dominate, are very active in his birth chart. However, because his chart is filled with a lot of flowing aspects, he’s able to manifest successfully without tremendous conflict—internally or externally.
His Sun links to Mars, making him self-confident, active and decisive, as well as granting him incredible physical vitality and stamina that further fuels his power in combat and athletics. His Saturn, which is the planet of longevity and perseverance, smiles upon Pluto, gifting him natural authority and a drive toward power and authority. He enjoys being seen as a leader and the forceful nature of his personality allows people to easily fall into line. His Mars also links to Uranus, further empowering him with an action-oriented temperament that makes him driven to pursue his goals, especially when they are original, artistic or eccentric. He is truly courageous and pioneering and his sense of pride grants him an untouchable quality because he has a “can do, will do” mentality.
His Mercury, the planet of the mind, links beautifully within his birth chart, too, bringing him great levels of concentration and focus. Since Saturn is activated here, this is what helps him devote long hours of hard work to the pursuit of his goals without ever becoming tired. His Mercury links to Pluto, bringing him great levels of perception and impactful communication. His Mercury then is united with Venus, gifting him great charm, a friendly demeanor and a pleasing way of using his voice, art and body to enchant others.
The last thing I’ll note though about how his birth chart is that he was cosmically endowed. His Jupiter, the planet of luck and wealth, is directly connected to Saturn, the planet of permanence. This brings great levels of success and achievement. His Jupiter is also united with Neptune, bringing him excellent visionary creative success. Last, Pluto stands directly opposite his Midheaven, or height of professional success, which is what further grants him the charismatic magnetism of a natural-born leader.
What are predictions for Mark Wahlberg?
So what lies ahead for Mr. Wahlberg? Let’s first start with his professional life. Jupiter, the planet of expansion, is dancing at the crown of his chart and will do so until the summer of 2023. Major milestones, luck and increased fame are guaranteed. However, his fan base will grow even more after that for about a year. Saturn, the planet of karma, will continue to orbit in his sector of television and media for quite some time until it also crosses into his Midheaven, which will bring him some of his greatest achievements of his life toward the middle and end of this decade.
On a personal note, Wahlberg has more euphoria, happiness and social fun that lies ahead of him. This is accentuated by Jupiter’s flight, as well as eclipses energizing his friendships, true love, children and passions. Oh, what it would be like to be Mr. Wahlberg in the years to come. Perhaps someday I will meet him. You heard it here first.
