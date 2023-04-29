Saturday, April 29, 2023
Tragedy as body of missing 400-level LAUTECH student found hanging in the bush

Lekan Oladeinde
By Lekan Oladeinde
A student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH),Ogbomosho, Oluwatobi Ogunmola, who was reported missing, has been found dead.

Ogunmola, a 400-level Physics student of the school, was reported missing during the week.

His body was found dead hanging in a bush at Gambari in Ogbomoso, in the Surulere Local Government area of the state.

Aside being a student, Ogunmola was said to also be a mobile phone technician and solar system consultant.

His friends have confirmed that Ogunmola’s body was found in the bush hanging.

Ogunmola’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue as to the circumstances surrounding his death.

