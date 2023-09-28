If there is any more proof that all is well between Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele, then Toyin’s recent outing to Funke’s movie premiere is what you need.

On Wednesday night, Toyin Abraham was among the celebrities who stormed Film House Cinemas, IMAX, Lekki for the movie premiere of She Must Be Obeyed drama series.

The movie which was executively directed by Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz had in attendance several celebrities like Mo Bimpe and husband Lateef Adedimeji, Mike Ezurounye, Iyabo Ojo, Akah Nnani, and others.

After years of keeping their distance, the mum of one attended the premiere, further proving that all was well between them.

Toyin caused a stir as she arrived at the premiere in a tight-fitting corset dress, which made it difficult for her to breathe. Videos captured online at the event, showed the mum of one looking uncomfortable and uneasy as she exchanged pleasantries with her colleagues.

In August that Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele had put an end to the unspoken rivalry between them that had lingered on for years.

There were different reports on an alleged competition between the two box office Queens especially regarding hitting the box office‘s highest-grossing movie with their different productions.

They had tongues wagging when they both chose the same date, September 10, 2021, to release their movies, and Iyabo Ojo further fueled the rivalry.

Surprisingly, the two women reconciled and exchanged pleasantries when Toyin posted a photo of Funke Akindele on her Instagram story in celebration of her 46th birthday.

Funke Akindele acknowledged the post by reposting it on her Instagram page and responded with appreciation.