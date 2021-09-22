Toyin Abraham denies rift with Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has spoken on the alleged beef with Funke Akindele Bello, her colleague in the industry.

In a radio interview, Abraham said she has no problem with Akindele and she did not know where that speculation came from.

She said, “She’s my senior colleague and someone I respect a lot so I don’t know what people are talking about. She is one of the few I look up to but you know, sometimes people don’t understand that we are colleagues not family so you can not be talking to all your colleagues.

“We talk, we follow each other, if I see her, I will kneel down and greet her but the point is that a lot of people do not understand that we are working in the same industry. You don’t have to be my close friend. Trust me, forget social media.”

Recall that after the release of Toyin Abraham’s ‘The Ghost and the Tout’ sequel on the 10th of September, a movie critic spoke negatively about the movie, comparing it to Akindele’s recently released movie, ‘Omo Ghetto’.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to Toyin’s defence, calling out Akindele for being behind the negative reviews.

Funke is yet to respond to the allegations.