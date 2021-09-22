CELEBRITIES
Toyin Abraham denies rift with Funke Akindele
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has spoken on the alleged beef with Funke Akindele Bello, her colleague in the industry.
In a radio interview, Abraham said she has no problem with Akindele and she did not know where that speculation came from.
She said, “She’s my senior colleague and someone I respect a lot so I don’t know what people are talking about. She is one of the few I look up to but you know, sometimes people don’t understand that we are colleagues not family so you can not be talking to all your colleagues.
“We talk, we follow each other, if I see her, I will kneel down and greet her but the point is that a lot of people do not understand that we are working in the same industry. You don’t have to be my close friend. Trust me, forget social media.”
Recall that after the release of Toyin Abraham’s ‘The Ghost and the Tout’ sequel on the 10th of September, a movie critic spoke negatively about the movie, comparing it to Akindele’s recently released movie, ‘Omo Ghetto’.
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to Toyin’s defence, calling out Akindele for being behind the negative reviews.
Funke is yet to respond to the allegations.
Iyabo Ojo in the mud after Toyin Abraham debunked beef with Funke Akindele
Some Nigerians have mocked Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo for being in the mud after Toyin Abraham debunked being in competition with her senior colleague Funke Akindele or having beef with her.
Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele had tongues wagging earlier this month when they both chose the same date, September 10, 2021, to release their movies, ‘Ghost and the tout too’ in the cinemas and ‘Omo Ghetto the saga’ on Netflix.
Actress Iyabo Ojo further fueled the rivalry by calling out Funke Akindele days after the movies were released for paying a popular movie citric to ruin Toyin Abraham’s movie.
However, Toyin Abraham, in a recent interview, debunked having any issue with Funke Akindele stating that the mother of two is among the people she respects in the Nollywood industry.
According to Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele is her senior colleague, and she respects her so much, but many people always mistake family, friends and colleagues as she cannot be friends with everyone,
The statement generated reactions from netizens who mocked and slammed Iyabo Ojo for picking a fight with Funke Akindele on behalf of Toyin Abraham.
primp_it_up wrote: Iyabo in the mud, picking a fight that doesn’t concern you, that’s if they are even fightinh
iamfemi_g wrote: @primp_it_up I tell you, I just feel she should address her own personal beef with her and not drag Toyin into this hanahn
Relocating to Canada doesn’t guarantee success – Nathaniel Bassey
precious_omolara1 wrote: You should tell iyabo ojo, na she dey cause unnecessary fights everywhere
mhiz_kharo wrote: u dunno wat iyabo ooo is talking about is it safe to say iyabo ojo in d mud
_kayode wrote: Where we go put iyabo Ojo now
‘I’m afraid to lose you: Funke Akindele’s husband JJC Skillz says as he shares romantic video from anniversary
Nigerian music producer, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, recently shared a sweet video of how he marked his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife, Funke Akindele.
The couple clocked five years together as a married couple on August 24, 2021, and JJC decided to show fans how much of a memorable event it was in a recent post.
Taking to his verified Instagram page, the actor and producer posted a heartwarming video of the moment he surprised his wife on their anniversary.
Not stopping there, JJC expressed how much his wife means to him in the caption of his post. According to him, he is afraid to lose her.
In his words: “Throwback to anniversary day 2021 @funkejenifaakindele When I saw you, I was afraid to meet you. When I met you I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you, I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I am afraid to lose you.”
See the heartwarming video below:
LEAKED AUDIO: I would have killed my ex-husband with ‘rat poison’ if we were not divorced -Tonto Dikeh
Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she would have killed her former husband, Olakunle Churchill with ‘rat poison’ if they were not divorced.
Dikeh has been in a protracted feud with Churchill since they ended their short-lived marriage, a union that has birthed numerous allegations and repeated counterclaims.
In a leaked audio exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters and confirmed by different sources, the Nollywood actress said she burnt her former husband’s clothes on several occasions.
She said, “I dealt with him, if Churchill slap me once, I slap him ten times before the second slap landed. He didn’t know what was hitting him. If I see any bruise on my body, I’m burning his whole clothes and you know he likes designer (sic).
“I’ll burn down the whole cloth, burn down everything. In fact, there was a day I locked him outside, took his things outside. All his clothes with box outside my house, I snapped it and sent to all his family. I say tell your son to come and pick his properties. His mother started begging me.
“When my father heard, he said, ‘You are a mad woman, you mean you locked a man outside the house and his family members were begging you like this’. I say, ‘Daddy, you won’t understand’. If I’m still with Churchill till today, Churchill would have been dead. I will give him rat poison, simple as that, and I won’t feel bad nor guilty. I will walk away like a widow because it’s better that I became a widow than all this kind of things.”
Churchill had in 2020 filed a N500 million suit against Dikeh after she made some claims about him, which she said had prompted their divorce.
In 2019, Churchill also threatened legal action against the actress, petitioning the inspector general of police over her “illegal sale” of his N22 million Toyota Prada SUV.
Dikeh and Churchill got married in 2015 and the union was blessed with a son.
They, however, called it quits in 2017, following a series of heated quarrels and “irreconcilable” differences.
