Toyin Abraham breaks CBN rules, rains cash on Tiwa Savage at a party

Nollywood actress, filmmaker, director and producer, Toyin Abraham risks a jail term after she was filmed dancing and spraying money on Tiwa Savage during a party in the Lagos.

The event was the wedding ceremony of fashion designer and social media personality, Toyin Lawani.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by celebrities such as Sir Shina Peters, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo,, Anita Joseph, Mc Fish, Denrele Edun, Bovi.

One of the highlights of the wedding was when Abraham rained naira notes on Savage.

This comes a week after spraying money at parties was declared an offence.

The CBN warned last week that that anyone caught doing such act will be arrested and sent to jail.

Assistant Director at the Currency Operations Department, Aladeen Badajo said this during the commencement of the CBN two-day sensitisation fair held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Abuse of the currency attracts a penalty of not less than six months or a fine of not less than N50,000 or both.”Badejo reiterated at the event.