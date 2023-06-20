Son Heung-min has been offered a whopping £100million to join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad, as the Gulf state continues its drive to become a global footballing force.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and soon enough the likes of N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League, Tottenham star Son has become the latest big-name player to be linked with a lucrative move. The South Korean forward, 30, is being eyed by Al-Ittihad, who recently recruited Benzema and have agreed a deal with Kante.

According to ESPN, the newly-crowned Saudi champs – who beat Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr to the title last season – are preparing an opening bid in the region of €60million (£51m). Al-Ittihad have also offered Son a lucrative four-year contract which would see him earn €30m (£25.6m) per season.

While there’s confidence in the Middle East that the 30-year-old could be tempted, Tottenham are unwilling to listen to offers and have Son tied down on a contract until 2025. His departure would serve as a serious blow for new manager Ange Postecoglou, who’s already fighting to keep captain Harry Kane at the club.

Son has been a Spurs player since 2015, having made the move from German side Bayer Leverkusen. Scoring an impressive 145 goals in 372 games and recording 80 assists, the South Korea captain remains a crucial component in Tottenham’s attack and has shown no desire to leave North London this summer.

In fact, back in April, Son declared that he has a “few more years to play” at the top level. “I will try to keep scoring more goals,” he vowed, having gone sixth in Spurs’ all-time top goalscorers list, matching Jermaine Defoe. “I want to go a little bit higher [in the top scorers list], so I will do my best.