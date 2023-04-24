Tottenham have sacked interim boss Cristian Stellini following Sunday’s ‘wholly unacceptable’ 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

The Italian was placed in temporary charge following Antonio Conte’s departure at the end of March.

Tottenham have won just one of their last four games since the appointment, a run which culminated in Sunday’s humiliating defeat at St James’ Park where the visitors found themselves five goals behind inside 21 minutes.

Ryan Mason, who previously stepped in to lead the team following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal in April 2021, will now be in charge until the end of the season.

Mason’s first game in charge will be at home against Manchester United on Thursday.

In a statement released on Monday evening, club chairman Daniel Levy explained the decision comes as a result of Sunday’s ‘devastating’ result, which serves as a major blow to Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

‘Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable,’ Levy said.

‘It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

‘Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

‘Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

‘I met with the Player Committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.’

Tottenham are searching for their third new permanent manager in two years with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann among the favourites for the role having pulled out of the running to become the new Chelsea manager.

Mauricio Pochettino has also been strongly linked with a return to north London but the Argentine is now thought to be closing in on the vacant job at Stamford Bridge.

