Tottenham put 8 players up for sale [Full list]

Tottenham Hotspur is ready to sell at least eight players this summer transfer window as they look to oversee a huge squad overhaul ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Tottenham’s business in the transfer window will also depend on their departure.

According to The Times, Tottenham are ready to part ways with Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jack Clarke, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Winks.

Spurs are already set to send Erik Lamela to LaLiga side, Sevilla, as part of a cash-plus-player swap deal to sign Bryan Gil.

Tottenham missed out on the Champions League spot following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

They finished in the seventh position on the Premier League table with 62 points from 38 games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have already appointed a new manager,

Nuno Espírito Santo, this summer to lead them in the new campaign.