Tottenham leading James Maddison chase as Leicester City set price tag

Tottenham have made James Maddison their top summer transfer target and Leicester City are prepared to cash in rather than risk losing the midfielder for nothing, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract – which expires in the summer of 2024 – and talks over a renewal have hit an impasse.

Maddison is thought to be keen for a new challenge elsewhere, though his only focus right now is on ensuring Leicester retain their Premier League status with the side currently down in 19th place.

But rival teams are starting to circle and, according to The Telegraph, Spurs are positioning themselves at the front of the queue.

The north Londoners, although currently managerless, are in desperate need of a creative spark in midfield and there is a feeling that Maddison would tick a host of boxes for whoever is appointed to succeed Antonio Conte.

Tottenham are long-time admirers of the England international dating back to his time at Coventry City, though never made a move for him.

Maddison is now viewed as a player who could lead something of a rebuild in the summer, while his versatility – capable of playing as a central attacking midfielder or deeper, as well as out wide – is particularly attractive.

On Leicester’s part, there is growing recognition that they are unlikely to be able to hold onto Maddison or agree a new contract, so they would rather cash in now rather than risk losing him for nothing.

They have already had the same issue with Youri Tielemans this season, with the Belgian set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign – something they cannot afford to happen with Maddison too.

Despite only having a year left on his contract come summer, Leicester will demand a fee in the region of £50million for the playmaker – who arrived from Norwich five years ago for half that price.

That feels like a potential bargain, though, given Maddison is currently in the prime of his career, while his form has continued to be excellent despite Leicester’s struggles.

He has scored nine goals and laid on six assists this season in 22 Premier League appearances – a key contribution every 120 minutes – while he was involved in 20 goals last season.

As things stand, Tottenham are positioned to make the first play to sign Maddison though he has previously been linked with the likes of Newcastle and Arsenal.

In more good news for Spurs fans, the club confirmed on Wednesday that they will not be putting up their season ticket prices for the 2023-24 campaign.