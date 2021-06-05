NEWS
Tottenham ‘give up on Antonio Conte after Mauricio Pochettino snub
ottenham have reportedly given up on trying to hire Antonio Conte.
It is the latest blow for Spurs, who recently admitted defeat in their pursuit of former boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Former Chelsea manager Conte quit Inter Milan last week and is open to returning to the Premier League.
Tottenham made rehiring Pochettino a priority following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, but Paris Saint-Germain blocked the Argentine’s departure.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy quickly turned his attention to Conte, and held talks with the Italian on Wednesday.
But according to multiple reports, Conte will not be named Tottenham’s next manager to cap off a hugely disappointing week for the north London side.
According to Sky Italia, Conte was said to be having ‘major doubts’ before Spurs pulled the plug.
The Telegraph adds that Conte got cold feet over whether Tottenham would be able to match his ambition.
This resulted in Spurs growing concerned by the Italian’s demands amid fears he wouldn’t make developing the younger players at the club a priority.
Speaking in an interview with DAZN Conte reaffirmed his ambition to manage outside of Italy.
“I would like to have more experiences abroad,” said Conte. “I think that I am not someone who is happy with just a comfortable situation. I always chose the most difficult situation instead.
“As a player, I won everything it was possible to win, but I also lost a great deal. When you lose, it leaves within you the desire not to experience that again, so you do everything to transmit that to your players when you are a coach. It all comes from your scars and wanting to avoid getting more.”
Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge but left amid rows behind the scenes.
The Italian also led Inter Milan to a first Serie A title since 2010 this season but that reign ended with the club facing financial meltdown, with Conte refusing to sell players to balance the books.
Levy is desperate to bring in a big-name boss in the hope that it will encourage wantaway striker Harry Kane to reconsider his decision to leave Spurs.
NEWS
Former Emir Sanusi visits Alafin of Oyo (PHOTOS)
The Khalifah of Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi, on Saturday visited the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.
The visit was part of Sanusi’s tour to leaders of Islamic movements in the country after his appointment as leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria.
Recall that the Supreme Leader of the sect, Mahi Nyass recently confirmed Sanusi as the leader of the sect in Nigeria.
He was accompanied on the visit by members of the sect in Oyo State.
While lauding the monarch for his role in sustaining peace not only in Oyo State but the country at large, the former Emir of Kano said it was an honour to visit the Alaafin.
Sanusi said he was in Oyo to seek the wisdom and blessings of the Alafin.
The Alafin prayed for Sanusi’s success
Recall that Sanusi, had on Friday visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji in his palace.
NEWS
Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitators storm Ekiti rally
Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, along other agitators, on Saturday, shut down Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, for several hours, to demand Yoruba Nation.
Masquerades, market women, youths, Okada riders also joined in their protest in the state capital.
Security agencies deployed their personnel to guide against the hijacking of the protest by miscreants.
Speaking at the rally , Igboho insisted that no amount of threat and intimidation will thwart the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.
Details later
NEWS
Yoruba Nation Radio begins transmission on Sunday
Promoters of the Yoruba nation will on Sunday launch its radio and TV stations.
The radio station, Ominira Radio and TV will begin test transmission on Sunday.
The frequency of the transmission will be 9890kHz and will run from 2100-2200 UTC.
The promoters of the station in a statement noted that the frequency will be use when the radio station begins full operations in a few days time
The location of Ominira Radio could not be ascertained.
Latest News
- Former Emir Sanusi visits Alafin of Oyo (PHOTOS)
- Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitators storm Ekiti rally
- Yoruba Nation Radio begins transmission on Sunday
- Tension In Amuwo as Olorunrinu , Buraimoh lay claim To APC’s chairmanship slot
- ISIS ordered us to kill Boko Haram’s leader – ISWAP confirms Shekau’s death
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
This is the sex position most likely to help you sleep!
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Twitter Ban in Nigeria: Five countries that have banned the platform in recent years
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Father Mbaka banned from commenting on partisan politics
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria needs a leader with iron fist like Buhari, says Femi Adesina
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Amokachi wants former teammate Ferguson to succeed Ancelotti at Everton
-
NEWS1 day ago
Our ultimatum stands, Tompolo, others warn Akpabio
-
NEWS1 day ago
Baba confirmed as IGP
-
NEWS1 day ago
Father Mbaka releases fresh prophecies