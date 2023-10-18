Tottenham defender Cristian Romero suffers injury during Argentina win

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero was forced off with an ankle injury during Argentina’s win over Peru on Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury following a challenge from Peru striker Paolo Guerrero within the first two minutes of the game.

Romero showed initial signs of discomfort but was able to complete the remainder of the opening 45 minutes.

Medical staff iced Romero’s injury at half time but the Tottenham defender was replaced in the 49th minute after he asked to be substituted.

Romero is now due to return to London where Tottenham will asses the extent of his injury.

Argentina, meanwhile, ran out 2-0 winners with two goals and another sublime performance from Lionel Messi.

Tottenham will also assess the fitness of Son Heung-min after he played 90 minutes in South Korea’s friendly against Vietnam on Tuesday despite suffering from a groin problem.

The Spurs captain was clearly grimacing in the closing stages of the second half but admitted after the game that he was intent on playing in front of South Korea’s fans in Suwon.

‘I was worried about whether to play in today’s game, but I couldn’t accept coming to Korea and not playing in front of the fans,’ he said.

‘I discussed with the coach and told him I would play in the game.

‘I couldn’t participate much in training, but I’m grateful to the coach for respecting my decision.’

South Korea manager and former Spurs striker Jurgen Klinsmann insists that Son did not aggravate his injury in the 6-0 win over Vietnam.

‘The original plan was to play 90 minutes,’ Klinsmann said.

‘The muscle injury did not recur, and there was no problem when checked at the 60th minute.’

Spurs play Fulham in the next Premier League fixture on Monday.