Tottenham have ‘revoked’ Harry Kane’s permission to fly to Munich to complete a transfer to Bayern, according to reports in Germany.

Spurs accepted a bid in the region of £86million for the 30-year-old earlier this week and Bayern wanted him to complete a medical on Friday ahead of the Super Cup against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Though Kane was said to be in two minds about a move to the Allianz Arena, he decided late on Thursday night to accept Bayern’s terms.

The striker was set to fly to Germany on Friday to undergo the first stage of his medical.

But Sky Sports Germany say there’s been a hold-up as Spurs have reneged on their decision to allow Kane to fly to Germany.

Spurs are said to be ‘hindering’ the move, and Kane is waiting to be given the go-ahead to fly.

It’s an astonishing twist in a saga that has dragged on throughout the summer.

Bayern felt they had Kane’s word about a move to the club earlier this summer and therefore persisted with protracted negotiations with Spurs.

However, Kane did not instantly accept a move to the Allianz as he felt it could be too close to the start of the season to uproot his family.

But Spurs’ reported decision to block Kane’s move is another curveball in the saga.

Kane has less than 12 months left on his deal at Spurs and has intimated he would let his contract run down, instead of signing an extension, if he was to remain at the club.