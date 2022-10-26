Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reacts to VAR controversy in Sporting draw | Football

Antonio Conte fumed at VAR after Tottenham’s draw with Sporting Lisbon (Pictures: Getty)

Antonio Conte has accused VAR of ‘doing a lot of damage’ after Tottenham were denied a late Champions League victory over Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs captain Harry Kane sent the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wild when he swept home Emerson Royal’s knockdown in the late minute of injury-time.

But the goal was ruled out for offside after a three-minute VAR check, with manager Conte shown a red card in the ensuing chaos.

VAR adjudged Kane to be in an offside position when Royal headed down a cross but the pundits analysing the match – and the majority of fans – thought the England striker was behind play and therefore could not be flagged.

Conte said: ‘I think the ball was in front of Kane and the goal is a goal. Yeah. I don’t understand the line they put. It very difficult to comment on this decision.

‘VAR is doing a lot of damage. I want to see if in another stadium of a big team if they are ready to disallow this type of goal. I’d like to know this.

‘A lot of injustice. I don’t like this type of situation. I see not positive things.

“I was sent off because I’m the most popular man there!” ð Antonio Conte provides an answer for why he received a red card in the final minute of the game against Sporting… ð¬ ðï¸ @msmith850 pic.twitter.com/D78Rn0Cy5T — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

‘I don’t understand why we have to get something from the next game when we can finish the qualification in this game. When you invent this type of situation, you create a lot of damage of the club. Also problems.

‘The second half was positive and we played with a great intensity. We deserved to win but we know what happened.’

More to follow…