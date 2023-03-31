Tori Spelling shares reason behind her bedazzled eye patch

11 total views

Tori Spelling was spotted rocking a hot pink bejeweled eye patch that perfectly matched her outfit during a night out with hairstylist Laura Rugetti Monday night, sparking concern from fans.

And on Thursday, the “Beverly Hills 90210” posted a snap of the twinning pals on Instagram, sharing the reason for her unexpected accessory: an ulcer on her eye.

“Laura even bedazzled an eye patch for me,” Spelling added.

The actress, 49, first addressed her injured peeper in an Instagram Story on March 24, though it appears many fans missed the explanation.

“Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It’s actually an ulcer on my eye,” Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will ‘hopefully’ heal in 7-10 days,” the mom of five captioned a snap of herself wearing her standard-issue (non-bedazzled) patch.

Spelling’s fans praised her stylish eye covering following her Monday outing.“I read that the patch was because of an injury, but my little one who has a condition called amblyopia requires a patch for that. She LOVED LOVED LOVED seeing this and said that it was a real life Barbie with a patch!” one mom commented on her Thursday Instagram post.

“I love that you rocked the eye patch. I had to wear one cause of an MS eye issue and was so embarrassed. Thank you for making this cool!” another added.

Spelling’s custom patch perfectly matched her hot pink cropped blazer, which she paired with a high-slit black maxi skirt.

Rugetti coordinated in a near-identical jacket-and-skirt combo (styled sans eye covering, of course).

Both finished their looks with platinum extensions from Rugetti’s new collaboration with Hidden Crown Hair.