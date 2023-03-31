Friday, March 31, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESTori Spelling shares reason behind her bedazzled eye patch
CELEBRITIES

Tori Spelling shares reason behind her bedazzled eye patch

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tori Spelling shares reason behind her bedazzled eye patch

 11 total views

Tori Spelling was spotted rocking a hot pink bejeweled eye patch that perfectly matched her outfit during a night out with hairstylist Laura Rugetti Monday night, sparking concern from fans.

And on Thursday, the “Beverly Hills 90210” posted a snap of the twinning pals on Instagram, sharing the reason for her unexpected accessory: an ulcer on her eye.

“Laura even bedazzled an eye patch for me,” Spelling added.

The actress, 49, first addressed her injured peeper in an Instagram Story on March 24, though it appears many fans missed the explanation.

“Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It’s actually an ulcer on my eye,” Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will ‘hopefully’ heal in 7-10 days,” the mom of five captioned a snap of herself wearing her standard-issue (non-bedazzled) patch.

Spelling’s fans praised her stylish eye covering following her Monday outing.“I read that the patch was because of an injury, but my little one who has a condition called amblyopia requires a patch for that. She LOVED LOVED LOVED seeing this and said that it was a real life Barbie with a patch!” one mom commented on her Thursday Instagram post.

“I love that you rocked the eye patch. I had to wear one cause of an MS eye issue and was so embarrassed. Thank you for making this cool!” another added.

Spelling’s custom patch perfectly matched her hot pink cropped blazer, which she paired with a high-slit black maxi skirt.

Rugetti coordinated in a near-identical jacket-and-skirt combo (styled sans eye covering, of course).

Both finished their looks with platinum extensions from Rugetti’s new collaboration with Hidden Crown Hair.

Previous article
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reveals he was sacked in ‘three to five-minute’ meeting
Next article
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ditch wedding rings
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network