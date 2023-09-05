Top officers arrested over DR Congo protest killings

Two senior military officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been arrested after allegedly ordering that lethal force be used against a banned protest.

The security forces intervened when the demonstration against international peacekeepers went ahead last Wednesday and 43 people were killed and 56 others were injured.

The protesters were from a religious sect and were demanding the withdrawal of UN and East African Community peacekeeping forces.

The officers arrested are Mike Mikombe, head of the Republican Guard in Goma, and Donat Bawili, leader of the military based in the city, according to Interior Minister Peter Kazadi.

It is not clear what charges they will face.

The minister promised that investigations into the killings, which prompted national and international outrage, would be transparent.