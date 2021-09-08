NEWS
Top government official commits suicide in Abuja after invitation from anti-corruption agency, EFCC
An assistant director of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Christopher Orji, has allegedly committed suicide in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
He was, until his death, the coordinator of the agency’s Bioresource Centre in the Langtang Local Government Area of Plateau State.
According to report, the lifeless body of the deceased was found dangling with a rope tied to a ceiling fan at his residence in the Federal Housing Authority Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, at about 4pm on August 30.
Police homicide detectives were said to have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
It was further learnt that the deceased had been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to report at its Abuja office on the day he was found dead.
However, one of the staff of the agency, who pleaded anonymity, said Orji could not have killed himself as no suicide note was found at his residence.
NEWS
Governor Umahi needs mental checks for wishing Buhari’s type on Nigerians in 2023 – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State says that anyone wishing Nigerians to have Muhammadu Buhari’s kind as the next President of Nigeria come 2023 needs his psyche to be reexamined.
The PDP Chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu, disclosed this while reacting to a statement credited to the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, where he said God would give Nigeria a president “who has a good heart like President Muhammadu Buhari” in 2023.
Reacting, the PDP chairman stated that Buhari’s home state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and other notable northern leaders already acknowledged the government had failed Nigerians, while Umahi was playing to the gallery.
He said, “If it is true that the governor said such thing in Abuja, not in Ebonyi State, that someone who is like President Muhammad Buhari should become the next President of Nigeria come 2023, it is his own personal opinion.
“He is not our spokesperson, we elected some persons to go to Abuja and speak for us, not until then, he shouldn’t speak for us but if at all he said that, well, he is free to speak his mind because that is what his mind told him to say and he has said it. And nobody can change what he has said.
“The governor said what his spirit told him to say but I don’t know how many families in this country will pray for us to have a kind of person like President Buhari as the next President of Nigeria. Really I don’t know.
“Whichever way it goes, even his own people from the state, I don’t know how many people can come out today to open their mouth and say, Yes, we had it so good since the last six years the present federal government came to power.
“Is it the level of borrowing, is it the level of economic stagnation. Is it the level of frustration, do you know the level of crimes as well as suicide people have committed in this country? And somebody is saying this.
“It is just the elected people, especially the governors and few others who are in the government that can say yes, that things are moving well, outside that, things are not the way it’s supposed to be.
“His (Buhari) own people and brothers are saying that the man at the helm of affairs is not doing well but you that are down here (Umahi) are saying that he is doing well; well his psyche needs to be reexamined.”
NEWS
Open Grazing Ban: Ondo governor behaving like thug despite being Senior Advocate of Nigeria – Miyetti Allah
The Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has berated the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for signing the state’s Anti-open Grazing Bill into law.
The 17 Southern governors led by Akeredolu met in Lagos on July 5, 2021, and “set a timeline of Wednesday, 1st September 2021 for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member states”.
On August 31, 2021, the Ondo state governor signed into law, the Anti-open Grazing Bill passed by the State House of Assembly.
“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State,” Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, had said in a statement.
The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Saleh Alhassan condemned Akeredolu’s action.
He added that the governor despite being a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria was behaving like a ‘thug’.
He said, “As far as we are concerned, the anti-grazing bill is a satanic bill. We have already initiated legal actions both locally and internationally against Akeredolu and other governors trying to destroy our means of livelihood.
“How do you disturb people from their normal business without providing an alternative? Akeredolu is just behaving like a thug, even though he is a SAN. He knows quite well you can’t deny people their fundamental rights for movement and economic pursuit.
“He is the least person we expected to behave that way. I think he is playing politics with it, if you go to Ondo now, you will see cows everywhere, just take a trip to the state, you will see cows. So, it’s an empty law.”
NEWS
Pictures: Governor Dapo Abiodun’s father lying in state
The lying in State of the father of Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State was held in Ipe on Thursday
Latest News
- Governor Umahi needs mental checks for wishing Buhari’s type on Nigerians in 2023 – PDP
- Open Grazing Ban: Ondo governor behaving like thug despite being Senior Advocate of Nigeria – Miyetti Allah
- Pictures: Governor Dapo Abiodun’s father lying in state
- Two former North-west governors visit Tinubu in London
- DSS files terrorism charges against two remaining Sunday Igboho’s aides
Trending
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu sues Nigerian government for N5billion over health issues
-
LIFESTYLES12 hours ago
A big 4-5 won’t stretch out the punani!
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Taliban: 5 things to know about Afghanistan new leader, Mohammad Hassan Akhund
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Why Ronaldo may not start for Man United against Newcastle on Saturday
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Top Nigerian university dismisses senior lecturer for sexual misconduct
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits are Fulani people, we know them – Gov. Masari
-
CELEBRITIES22 hours ago
LEAKED AUDIO: I would have killed my ex-husband with ‘rat poison’ if we were not divorced -Tonto Dikeh
-
NEWS1 day ago
Family releases burial plans for Olajide Sowore