LIFESTYLES
Top 8 African countries with the most attractive men
Handsome means many things to many people. If people consider me handsome, I feel flattered and have my parents to thank for it. Realistically, it doesn’t hurt to be good-looking, especially in this business.”
Through the above quote, American actor and singer Richard Chamberlain explains how being handsome works.
Handsome by definition is a good-looking man.
Some attribute this to looks, intellect and natural charisma.
According to https://bscholarly.com, African men are deemed to be elegant and with an excellent sense of humour.
Out of the 54 nations in the landmass, men from these eight nations are totally perfect and top the rundown for the African nations with the most handsome men.
1. Somalia
Despite being riddled with corruption and political enmity, Somalia has the highest concentration of attractive men in Africa. Somalians are, on the whole, fairly kind people with a rich culture and history.
2. Angola
Angola, a former Portuguese colony, is a location where Angolan women are stunning and Angolan men are exceptionally attractive. They may have ordinary facial characteristics, but they radiate a noble and regal demeanour. They stand out from the crowd as a result of this.
3. Nigeria
The country is known as the giant of Africa, the populous country on the continent. And with that large number of people, there’s no scarcity of handsome men in that country. Nigerian men are unaffected by the passage of time.
4. Ethiopia
Ethiopian guys, like their Eritrean brethren, are seldom a sight to behold. Some even believe that Ethiopian men are by far some of the most handsome men in the world.
5. Eritrea
Eritrea, a small, unpopular country in East Africa on the banks of the Red Sea, is home to some of the continent’s most attractive men.
6. Morocco
Moroccan men cannot be excluded in the list of African countries with the most attractive men. They are usually tall, sensual, stunningly gorgeous, and devoted to their wives. They have brown eyes that are almond-shaped, brown hair, pouty lips, and olive skin.
7. Rwanda
Rwanda is no longer merely a country wracked by the continent’s most heinous massacres. It has risen from the ashes, rebuilt itself, and can now boast being one of the continent’s safest countries. Rwandese men with large lips are tall and have lovely eyes to glance upon.
8. Kenya
Kenya, an east African country, boasts a huge population of attractive men. Their well-toned muscular figures are complemented by their attractive smiles.
LIFESTYLES
How sex can help you live longer
Sex feels fabulous at any age. But what’s not as well known is that a regular roll in the hay can also add up to eight years to your life expectancy.
Yes! You heard right. By burning some calories in the bedroom, you can add some more years to live.
Studies show that having sexual intercourse regularly improves hormone levels, heart health and brain power and revs up your immune system, so you can hold on to your youth while you enjoy yourself. Research shows that the more orgasms you have, the longer you can expect to live. Being bad was never so good, right?
Aim for orgasm
It’s not just the amount of sex you’re having that counts when it comes to adding years to your life – it is the quality, too. A study discovered that a powerful orgasm is equivalent to a shot of Valium, a drug that relieves bodily stress, and works as a good relaxant. Added to that, it can also increase the body’s infection-fighting cells by up to 20%
Several studies have shown that happily married couples are likely to live longer than singles or those who are in negative relationships. Even more impressive is the fact that having regular orgasms make men twice as likely to live into old age as those who don’t have sex, and women to live up to eight years longer.
Also women who have two orgasms a week are up to 30% less likely to develop heart diseases.
So, make the most of it and boost your orgasm potential by investing in a good sexual intercourse.
Years added +08
Time to cuddle up
Cuddling up to your partner isn’t just an enjoyable aspect of good sex – it also helps to release the ‘bonding hormone’ Oxytocin, which has been linked to life expectancy.
Research has found that Oxytocin can dramatically boost longevity. So, people who are in good relationships are less vulnerable to chronic diseases and even depression.
So, make the most of it by cuddling up with your lover after sex. This will also add intimacy to your relationship. A sensual massage, lots of stroking and intimate touches will help you go a long way in keeping your relationship alive. Also, studies show that Oxytocin is produced in greater quantities with a familiar partner.
Years added +07
Cook up a storm
To enjoy good sex, it helps if you’re in the mood — which is why brain chemicals are so important. A lack of desire is the result of a reduction in one of the four brain chemicals – Dopamine, Acetylcholine, GABA and Serotonin. To get them up to speed again, certain herbs and spices can also help.
For Dopamine, which enhances mood and confidence, try basil, black pepper, chillies, cumin, garlic, ginger and turmeric. Acetylcholine helps improve alertness and focus so try all-spice, basil, peppermint, sage and thyme. GABA, a natural anti-depressant, is found in alcohol, so just one or two glasses of red wine will do the trick. Serotonin boosts happiness and relaxation, so try turkey, bananas and chocolate.
So, make the most of it by cooking up a light vegetable curry served with saffron rice to get you in the mood.
Years added +10
Work up a sweat
Exercise helps keep you fit. It also improves circulation and muscle tone and staves off the ageing process. Good news is that sex provides almost all the same benefits as regular exercise, without having to hit the treadmill. It increases circulation and metabolism and burns about 30 calories for 20 minutes of reasonably active sex. That means in an hour you’ve burnt off a glass of wine or a couple of biscuits.
Middle-aged women who have weekly sex have been found to have twice the bone-protecting Oestrogen levels of those who don’t.
So, make the most of it by keeping sex fun by trying new positions. If you always do it in missionary, speed up your heart rate by going on top for a change.
Years added +10
More, more, more!
It really is a case of use it or lose it. And having sex at least once a week will keep your hormones, heart and brain in top condition. And the more you have, the better the benefits. Men who have sex three or more times a week reduce their risk of heart attack or stroke by 50%. It’s largely a myth that sex can trigger heart attacks, but if you’re worried, don’t overdo the aerobics and you’ll still get the benefit of powerful relaxation hormones. Regular sex releases ‘feel good’ Endorphins at any age, as well as easing stress.
Years added +2
LIFESTYLES
Why do men tend to date younger women?
It’s no surprise when we see older men hanging out with younger women with the intention to date. It’s a popular belief that older men prefer to date women who are younger to them, so that they can be reminded of their own sweet time of youth.
There are other beliefs that if an older man is dating a younger woman, he may be going through a midlife crisis, and hence, in order to feel good, they date someone who has a more fresh approach to life.
Here are some reasons why men tend to date younger women.
1.The carefree approach in life
Older men prefer to be with younger women because the latter has a fresh, unique and more carefree attitude towards life that can make men feel less stressful or anxious. As men get older, they have to deal with a number of problems and amidst that, if they feel light-hearted with youthful banter, then so be it.
2.They don’t want to be called out
When people get older, they become much more assertive, straightforward and blunt, without a care in the world. Older women date younger women because the latter won’t usually call them out for their habits, as compared to what older women generally do. Older men do not want to be confronted with their issues.
3.Reminder of youth
As time passes, everyone wants to feel younger. Even though one’s age or health may portray otherwise, people look for things that can make them feel young. So, older men love to be with young women who are full of life, so that they can once again taste the sweetness of youthfulness.
4.Building connection
Generally, young women look to build strong connections, along with their career, while young men are focused on making their life’s purpose significant. Older men realise with time, that they should’ve focused on their family and building connections more often. This is when young women and older men find a level of similarity that attracts them to each other.
5.Sexual intimacy
Older men are convinced that younger women are amazing in bed. They feel these women would be able to enjoy sex whole-heartedly, with the additional bonus of greater flexibility and spontaneity, as compared to older women.
LIFESTYLES
5 sport that can improve your sex
WHAT do sport and sex have in common?
Besides both involving physical activities, sex and sport provide both physical and psychological benefits.
According to sex experts, there are certain sporting codes that are great for sex.
According to experts, these help enhance the bedroom experience and libido.
So, which of these physical activities are great for tlof tlof?
Identity magazine takes a look at them:
1. Bikram Yoga
It is a type of yoga where you do a set of 26 poses and two breathing exercises in a room well above your body temperature. Needless to say, it will do wonders for your sex life!
2. Running
Examining the face of a runner shows how calm that person is. That is because running, which is feasible and could be done pretty much anywhere and anytime, helps in ridding the body of any negative energy and helps in keeping stress levels low. Everybody knows that stress is a serious libido killer. Want an easy way out for amazing sex? RUN!
3. Football
Soccer lovers, this is your lucky day. If you and your girl want to up the ante in the bedroom, it’s time to hit the football pitches. Playing a game or two of football can increase your testosterone levels by up to 30% and this increase in testosterone boosts your libido.
4. Beach Volleyball
The tight swim wear, the tanned skin and toned bodies! Maybe even a little skinny dip afterward. Need we say more? It is all about the fun!
5. Pilates
Sex positions can be very tricky but trying new ones is great and can better your experience. Signing up for a pilates class can make your task easier. It would give you more confidence in trying new things and feeling more comfortable with them.
Latest News
- EFCC arraigns British national in Abuja for N151million fraud
- Osinbajo arrives Lagos today to solicit delegates votes
- Pregnant woman, 4 children murdered by IPOB buried in Anambra
- Terrorists release another video of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers including Pakistan national
- Stock futures are flat following Tuesday’s losses in the Nasdaq
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
How sex can help you live longer
-
NEWS1 day ago
Gov. Wike sacks entire cabinet members
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Why do men tend to date younger women?
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023: Aisha Buhari visits APC secretariat to lobby for women
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 sport that can improve your sex
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
I need a man to marry urgently – Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi
-
NEWS1 day ago
Road to 2023: Buhari to meet APC governors, presidential aspirants today ahead of primaries
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Erik ten Hag sends confident threat to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at Man Utd unveiling