Top 5 foods that fight acne

Here are some superfoods that might help you fight acne:

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are loaded with vitamin C and bioflavonoids, tomatoes are good for your immune system and also are amazing for your skin, because of these nutrients’ powerful antioxidant properties.

2. Green tea

Green tea is great for hydration and gives a healthy dose of acne-fighting antioxidants. Dehydration can cause swelling and puffy skin, and a slowed response to acne medication or skin treatments. Proper hydration improves cell turnover, meaning you have more healthy new cells to improve your complexion





3. Carrots

Carrots have vitamin A and beta-carotene (a carotenoid that gives them their well-known orange glow), eating carrots can help reduce acne and prevent blemishes by reducing inflammation and encouraging cell turnover (natural exfoliation). It also helps strengthen your skin’s defense against the bacteria that can cause unwanted flare ups.



4. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in phytonutrients, phytosterols and minerals including manganese, magnesium, copper, iron and zinc. Zinc has strong antioxidant powers and also has been shown to reduce the production of sebum, known to be a root cause of acne. Use these little pepitas to top a salad, or bake them into these healthy muffins for an ideal start to your morning.