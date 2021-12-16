LIFESTYLES
Top 5 foods that fight acne
Here are some superfoods that might help you fight acne:
1. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are loaded with vitamin C and bioflavonoids, tomatoes are good for your immune system and also are amazing for your skin, because of these nutrients’ powerful antioxidant properties.
2. Green tea
Green tea is great for hydration and gives a healthy dose of acne-fighting antioxidants. Dehydration can cause swelling and puffy skin, and a slowed response to acne medication or skin treatments. Proper hydration improves cell turnover, meaning you have more healthy new cells to improve your complexion
3. Carrots
Carrots have vitamin A and beta-carotene (a carotenoid that gives them their well-known orange glow), eating carrots can help reduce acne and prevent blemishes by reducing inflammation and encouraging cell turnover (natural exfoliation). It also helps strengthen your skin’s defense against the bacteria that can cause unwanted flare ups.
4. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are rich in phytonutrients, phytosterols and minerals including manganese, magnesium, copper, iron and zinc. Zinc has strong antioxidant powers and also has been shown to reduce the production of sebum, known to be a root cause of acne. Use these little pepitas to top a salad, or bake them into these healthy muffins for an ideal start to your morning.
LIFESTYLES
How smoking kills men
Smoking is the single most preventable cause of disease and death.
It is estimated cigarettes alone kill nearly six million people worldwide every year. It is the leading cause of death which includes cancer, heart disease and strokes.
Smoking is also at the centre of a frightening new study: The link between smoking tobacco and increased risk of prostate cancer.
Smoking has been linked to a more aggressive form of prostate cancer, higher levels of prostate-specific antigen – the cancer’s signature chemical – and higher levels of the chemical before and after treatment. All this increases the risk of death by prostate cancer.
The study was researched by scientists of the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. They compared smokers with prostrate cancer to prostrate cancer sufferers who never smoked. The study found that current smokers had a 61% greater risk of death from prostate cancer and had the high levels of prostate cancer-specific antigens return more quickly after treatment.
Studies also reveal that smokers tend to have worse versions of prostate cancer – the more aggressive kind. Smokers with prostate cancer also have a worse outcome from radiotherapy, medical or surgical treatment.
Smoking has a negative impact on long-term survival of prostrate cancer sufferers, regardless of the stage of the prostate cancer.
The study found that men who stopped smoking 10 or more years before the prostate cancer diagnosis had mortality risks and chemical return rates risks similar to those who had never smoked.
LIFESTYLES
Four things women hate about sex
Sex is all pleasure and satisfaction. Being in an intimate bond with your partner can initiate waves of pleasure and sex. People love experimenting between the sheets, but there are things that many hate as well. So, it’s safe to say people always do not like everything about sex. But have you wondered what women might really hate about sex? Let’s now delve into this.
1.Women and insecurities
Women are increasingly very insecure about their bodies. With society projecting an image of how women are supposed to be, many women are left absolutely terrified of opening up to their partners, bare and naked, while having sex.
2. Feeling conscious
A recent study has concluded that women hate feeling conscious during sex, the most. Many women obsess over how they look during sex. Feeling the pressure of having to look perfect during sex can be immense.
3. The pressure of reaching climax
Women take longer to climax. And that’s something men generally don’t understand. Women are then expected to climax at the same time, their partner is orgasming. This pressure can also put off mood for women.
4. Other dislikes
Women also hate when there are disruptions during sex, or when they are just not able to achieve an orgasm. Additional worries like the fear of catching STIs also ruin the experience of sex for women.
LIFESTYLES
What are warts?
According to the Mediclinic Info Hub, warts are contagious viral skin tumours caused by human papilloma viruses.
They are contagious and may be transmitted via contact. You can reinfect yourself by shaving around infected areas.
They may appear at any age but are more common in kids and young adults whose immune systems may not be fully developed.
Some symptoms include common warts (verrucae Vulgaris) – sharply demarcated, rough-surfaced, round or irregular, firm, light grey, yellow, brown or greyish-black tumours that measure 2mm to 10mm in diameter. They appear most often on sites subject to trauma (fingers, elbows, knees, face and scalp), but may spread elsewhere.
Digitate warts – horny and finger-like, with pea-shaped bases. They appear on the scalp or near the hairline.
Periungual warts – around the finger nails. They can also occur in clusters. They are rough, irregular and elevated, and may extend under the nails, causing pain.
Filiform warts – long, narrow, small growths usually seen on the eyelids, face, neck or lips.
Warts, if left untreated, will develop in various ways. Most common warts will grow slowly. Eventually growth reverses spontaneously and the warts disappear within two years.
If they are treated, they will disappear sooner.
Latest News
- Top 5 foods that fight acne
- FEC okays 20% pay rise for police, 6% duty tour allowance
- 5G: NCC clears air on Bola Tinubu’s connection to Mafab Communications
- Arsenal beat West Ham to move above them into fourth as Arteta embraces life without Aubameyang
- Sergio Aguero tearfully announces retirement after Barcelona star’s heart scare
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES23 hours ago
How smoking kills men
-
breaking23 hours ago
Nigeria owning N38.005tr
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Protest rocks Ondo as unknown gunmen kill High Chief
-
breaking23 hours ago
FG awaits official memo as UK removes Nigeria from red list
-
NEWS2 days ago
Timothy Adegoke: Policemen, Amotekun foil attempt to kidnap deceased’s brother
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Buhari drops Onochie as INEC National Commissioner
-
SPORTS9 hours ago
Sergio Aguero tearfully announces retirement after Barcelona star’s heart scare
-
breaking2 days ago
Senators, Reps get N52m, N32m yearly office running allowance – Lawan