LIFESTYLES
Top 10 African countries with-the most beautiful women
HOUSING 54 countries, both the longest and only pink rivers in the world, Africa is indeed a special continent.
Not only is it the hottest continent in terms of climate, but it also hosts the hottest women in the world.
So which country has the most beautiful women?
According to popular African magazine The Nile Post, these are the top 10 African countries with the most beautiful women:
1. Ethiopia
This is considered by many as a country with the most beautiful women in Africa. The women are also often described as charming and gorgeous.
2. Nigeria
This is the most populous country, and one of the most demographically diverse. It has so many beautiful ladies with an enormous sense of fashion.
3. Tanzania
Tanzanian women are very beautiful, gorgeous and curvy. They often tend to give men sleepless nights with their beautiful smile and red lips.
4. Kenya
Kenyan women are beautiful and have a good sense of fashion. They are also curvy with very attractive human features.
5. DR Congo
Congolese women are very warm, caring, have strong survival sense and one of the most beautiful in the continent.
Close up of smiling african woman wearing vivid makeup against red background. Female model with buzz cut hairstyle looking at camera and smiling. Photo Credit: iStock
6. Ivory Coast
The biggest Cocoa makers also serve some of the hottest women in the continent.
7. Ghana
Not only are they beautiful, but Ghanaian women are also friendly, curvy and romantically appealing.
8. South Africa
South African women are not only beautiful, but they are also deemed ambitious and goal-driven.
9. Zimbabwe
The women in Zimbabwe are often deemed as beauty with plenty of brains.
10. Burundi and Rwanda
Women in these two countries have the same stunning beauty features, with the difference being only on the speaking accent and fashion sense.
LIFESTYLES
Meet the baby born with three 4-5s
A BABY boy was born with three 4-5s in Iraq.
According to Live-Science magazine, the baby was born with three 4-5s in the first-ever reported case of human triphallia, the condition in which three phalluses form during embryonic development.
According to the publication, the child, first seen by doctors as a three-month-old baby, underwent surgery to remove two of the phalluses, which were small projections at the base of the 4-5 and scrotum.
The third phallus was in the usual location.
According to a case study in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports published in November, the boy was doing well at a follow-up visit a year after surgery.
According to world health experts, extra penises are a rare congenital condition, occurring only once in every five million to six million live births.
The level of development of these extra phalluses differs in individuals.
In the case of the child in Iraq, the two additional penises contained the erectile tissue, called corpus cavernosum, which becomes engorged with blood during arousal, as well as a tissue called corpus spongiosum, which helps support the urethra, the tube through which urine passes.
LIFESTYLES
There is a dating app for those with big 4-5s
DAVID Minns, the creator and founder of Dinky One, the dating app for those with small 4-5s and those who enjoy them, has now created a special dating app for those with big 4-5s.
Aptly named The Big One, it’s a dating application open to men who have an above-average 4-5 (about 14cm long), or any person of any gender who prefers a larger 4-5.
According to Metro.co.uk, following the success of Dinky One, which has 70 000 sign-ups, David wanted to cater for their bigger counterparts.
David shared that Big One was made in response to the numerous requests.
He said both apps ensured everyone could find their perfect match.
“The majority of feedback I received from Dinky One was men excited to see a platform that had never been done before.
“Pre-launch comments for Big One were primarily women looking to date without having to be concerned about size. Both sites complete the set,” said David.
LIFESTYLES
5 ways how sex causes acne!
Imagine waking up one morning, after a night of good sex to find acne on your face.
Is there anything more annoying than this? And when this happens more often, doubts starts hovering your mind if sex is the reason behind these break outs.
Now, people had and will always have doubts about sex. And does sex actually cause acne is one such doubt that has been lingering in people’s minds for long now.
Well the answer is sex does partially cause acne. During sex, there is a certain production of sebum and bacteria that are also called as P. acne. The presence of these together is what triggers the growth of acne. But this is not the only reason of acne.
So what one needs to understand about sex and acne is that it is not intercourse that really leads to acne. It is the other parts of sex that actually causes one.
You will no longer be left wondering as to where do these horrible looking acne come from.
We will give you reasons as to how sex contributes to acne. You will be surprised!
1. Facial Hair
Another reason why sex causes acne is because of facial hair. Confused? Well, if you have sex with a man who sports a heavy and long beard, chances are that his beard is rubbed all over your face. This friction causes irritation and stimulates the production of oil on your face. Excess oil causes acne because the pores are blocked. So if your smooth face is rubbed against a hairy face, chances of you developing acne are high
2. Hair products that men and women use
Hair products are the other reason for post-coital acne. Experts say that during sex body parts gets rubbed against each other including hair. Now men and women who use hair products often should be particularly vary of is during sex. Since people get a lot sweaty during sex, hair products get mixed up with the sweat which then reaches a person’s face. And this is how acne is developed. While hair products may be doing wonders for your hair, it definitely does badly to your skin especially with all that sweat.
3. If the sheets are dirt
If you are planning to have sex with a man who doesn’t believe in cleanliness, then you must think twice before you hit the sheets. Make sure you check your date’s rooms before you decide on having sex. Now we say this because several studies suggest that if you find open chips bags, food crumbles or soiled clothes on your partner’s bed, then chances are that sex on the same bed will transfer a lot of bacteria. Dirty bed sheets are the main reason why people often develop acne after sex. The oil, dead skin cells and bacteria on the unwashed bed sheets might give you acne. So, either ensure that you keep your sheets or beds clean else just make your choices wisely.
4. Sweat
Sex involves a lot of exertion and physical movement and thus it is only obvious that there will be a lot of sweat. So when two bodies are pressed against each other that also involves a lot of friction it can lead to acne. The sweat, body oils and bacteria can be one of the causes. So the next time you have sex with your partner, you should immediately clean up after the act so that there is no left over sweat. This way you can save yourself from acne woes
5. Any kind of massage oils
Massage oils are usually good for sex. They give sufficient lubrication. But if you know that you already have a acne prone skin, then you should avoid using massage oils. Your face, back and chest are the most sensitive areas and if you have applied oils in those areas and have noticed acne, you know the reason. The skin already produces more oils and when you put additional oils, it will just make it worse.
These are some parts of sex that may give you acne. However, so far there has been no solid evidence of sex directly causing acne. If there has ever been a mentioning, it is said that the hormone called androgens that are usually produced during puberty may or may not cause acne. Apart from this, there is no other cause except for the ones that we suggested that can give you post-sex acne. Just be clean and practice healthy sex practices and you can avoid these sudden breakouts.
