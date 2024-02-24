UFC star Tony Ferguson has challenged YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to a boxing clash, saying he ‘doesn’t give a f***’ about what UFC boss Dana White thinks about the fight. Paul has become one of the biggest names in combat sports and Ferguson appears to have his sights set on a new challenge.

Ferguson, who is known for his impressive 12-fight winning streak from 2013 to 2019, made the call-out on the JAXXON Podcast. Despite losing six fights in a row recently, tying BJ Penn for the most consecutive losses in UFC history, Ferguson is ready for a new challenge – and a boxing ring could be just that.

He said: “Look, I’m gonna be real with you. I’m calling out Jake. I would love to fight you, dude.

“I don’t call or talk to too many people or call them out but Jake is the one in a lot of these up and coming people- when I talked about insurance for fighters and so on, I plant that seed and a lot of these other fighters, they go and they take it to another level.”