Tony Blair, Okonjo-Iweala to speak at induction of new, returning governors next week

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) will hold an induction ceremony for new and returning governors between Monday and Friday next week.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, NGF’s media director, said President Muhammadu Buhari will give the keynote address at the induction.

Barkindo said the event would accords the governors — including former ones — an opportunity to share experiences to further strengthen service delivery to the Nigerian people at the subnational level.

“Speakers are invited from all over the world from among heads of governments, members of the diplomatic corps, captains of industry and other categories of guests who have accomplished and distinguished history of service to their people to inspire the governors to hit the ground running,” he said.

“On this occasion, the current Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams and two former American governors, Terry McAuliffe of the State of Virginia and O’Malley Martin Joseph of Maryland are gracing the occasion.

“Perusing their performance resume, O’Malley became renowned for reducing crime while McAuliffe focused on healthcare provision and education.

“Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, which, if it were a country, would have the ninth-largest gross metropolitan product (GMP) of $1.66 trillion, is visiting Africa for the first time, and is known to have applied digital methods to fight crime in NYC.”

The media director said Peter Anyang Nyongo, governor of Kisumu County in Kenya “who transformed Kenya’s hospital fund to a national health insurance fund, reduced poverty” will speak at the event.

“Also invited to the NGF induction are Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Mr Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, the Secretary General of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa and President William Ruto of Kenya,” he added.

“Nearer home, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Director General of the World trade Organization, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Dr Akinwumi Adeshina of the African Development Bank, bring their experiences to bear on the occasion. They are all slated to speak to the event.

“Other speakers include the National Security Adviser, Major-General Mohammed Babagana Monguno, who will be speaking on managing security in the states, with Kaduna Governor, Malam Nasiru el-Rufai, Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the DG DSS among others, as panelists.

“The same Induction program will also deal with how to seamlessly ease the outgoing governors to a life after office. The last two days of the week will be occupied by activities of the First Ladies.”