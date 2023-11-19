



Tony Bellew will be prepared for an entirely different fight when he enters the wilderness in Australia as the former boxing champion joins the latest series of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’. The retired fighter will be heading Down Under with the likes of Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes in a bid to be crowned king of the jungle, but he will have a tough time leaving his family behind.

He will be doing so with a heavy heart after Bellew was hit with the heartbreaking news that his grandmother – on his mum’s side – had passed away just days before he was due to head into the jungle. Posting on Instagram, Bellew penned a tribute to his beloved family member: “Goodnight Nan! I’ll love you forever girl… An amazing mother to me Mum in what I can only imagine was a difficult time. You carried me and my 3 brothers like we was yours! I can’t lie it was like having 2 Mums! You always put us straight and told us off! You was the boss of our house.” Bellew, who fought the likes of Oleksandyr Usyk and beat David Haye twice in his glittering boxing career, hung up his gloves for good in November 2018.

Who is Tony Bellew’s wife? Nowadays, he spends the majority of his time with his wife and their three children after she warned him off stepping back into the ring. Bellew is married to Rachael Roberts, whom he known since he was nine years old. He became besotted with her after bumping into her when he was 18 and working as a bouncer at a nightclub, according to The Sun. The pair tied the knot in 2018 and have three children together: Corey, Cobey and Carter.

Now 40, Bellew once claimed his childhood sweetheart threatened to divorce him if he carried on looking for another fight. He said: “If I don’t stop after this then she is going to divorce me and I have only been married four or five months. “I was on my honeymoon and for one reason or another I was watching Usyk beating up Gassiev on a mobile phone and my wife gives me a look to say: ‘We are supposed to be enjoying our honeymoon, why are you watching that phone?’ “But then he made the ultimate sin and said my name. I knew straight away, that was it. I had to get it done. When Eddie (Hearn) rang me and told me about the Usyk fight the wife looked at me and said: “Tell him to f*** off’.”

How much is Tony Bellew worth? According to Net Worth Portal, Bellew is a multi-millionaire with a fortune totalling £9.6million. The biggest payout of his career came from his initial bout with David Haye, which was reported to be worth £2.8m. His fight with Usyk generated £15m thanks to a huge number of pay-per-view sales and gate receipts at the venue. The 35-year-old Liverpool fighter also had numerous sponsorship deals in his career with the likes of Door Sec, CNP Professional and Signature Bespoke clothing. Now that he’s not competing and raking in millions, Bellew often appears on as a pundit on Sky Sports and DAZN to make a modest earning.





