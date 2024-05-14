Retired British boxer Tony Bellew has taken a swipe at Netflix and Jake Paul ahead of the YouTuber’s bout with Mike Tyson, accusing the streaming giant of showing no concern for the former heavyweight champion’s health. Tyson, 57, is set to step back into the ring for his first professional fight in two decades on July 20, squaring off against a man 30 years his junior in Paul.

The match has received approval from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and will be fought over eight two-minute rounds with 14oz gloves, sparking widespread disapproval from ex-fighters who are worried about Tyson’s safety. Former WBC cruiserweight world champion Bellew, who featured in the film “Creed”, is among those expressing concern.

He has criticised Paul for insisting the fight be a sanctioned bout rather than an exhibition, stating he would “happily” face jail time for punching the influencer. “Mike is probably getting between £20million to £50million for this fight, I’m not going to lie, I’d do it,” Bellew confessed to BoyleSports.

“Everyone has got a price. But if Jake Paul hurts Mike Tyson it would absolutely kill me. If he hurt Mike Tyson and I then run into Jake Paul, I’d chin him, quite happily. I would even spend a couple weeks in the big house for that.

“It’s a sad, sad day. It’s not a professional contest really because only women fight two-minute rounds, men do not fight two minutes. But Jake Paul is so ——- pig-headed that he wants it to go on Mike Tyson’s record. Hopefully, Mike chins him and puts him to sleep in six or seven seconds.