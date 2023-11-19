Former professional boxer Tony Bellew is reportedly set to enter the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle as one of the latecomers and could well bolster his already impressive fortune. The 40-year-old is a former WBC Cruiserweight champion and has previously featured in films Creed and Creed III.

Earlier this month, the line-up for the 2023 series was leaked online days before an official announcement from ITV. However, Bellew and horse racing legend Frankie Dettori were not named by the broadcaster and fans are insisting that the sporting duo will be this year’s late arrivals.

Bellew has enjoyed an impressive boxing career, going 30-3 and becoming WBC Cruiserweight champion in 2016 before going on to take on the likes of Oleksandr Usyk and David Haye. Away from the professional ring he portrayed antagonist Ricky Conlan in Creed and Creed III but now is preparing to feature in millions of British households.

Shortly before entering the jungle, he did suffer a family tragedy as Bellew’s grandmother passed away. In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, he wrote: “Goodnight Nan! I’ll love you forever girl…an amazing mother to my Mum in what I can only imagine was a difficult time. You carried me and my three brothers like we were yours!

“You carried me and my 3 brothers like we was yours! I can’t lie it was like having 2 Mums! You always put us straight and told us off! You was the boss of our house.. 97 years old! You was a lady and a boss right to the end.. I love you Nan.”