Former professional boxer Tony Bellew is reportedly set to enter the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle as one of the latecomers and could well bolster his already impressive fortune. The 40-year-old is a former WBC Cruiserweight champion and has previously featured in films Creed and Creed III.
Earlier this month, the line-up for the 2023 series was leaked online days before an official announcement from ITV. However, Bellew and horse racing legend Frankie Dettori were not named by the broadcaster and fans are insisting that the sporting duo will be this year’s late arrivals.
Bellew has enjoyed an impressive boxing career, going 30-3 and becoming WBC Cruiserweight champion in 2016 before going on to take on the likes of Oleksandr Usyk and David Haye. Away from the professional ring he portrayed antagonist Ricky Conlan in Creed and Creed III but now is preparing to feature in millions of British households.
Shortly before entering the jungle, he did suffer a family tragedy as Bellew’s grandmother passed away. In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, he wrote: “Goodnight Nan! I’ll love you forever girl…an amazing mother to my Mum in what I can only imagine was a difficult time. You carried me and my three brothers like we were yours!
“You carried me and my 3 brothers like we was yours! I can’t lie it was like having 2 Mums! You always put us straight and told us off! You was the boss of our house.. 97 years old! You was a lady and a boss right to the end.. I love you Nan.”
How much is Tony Bellew worth?
According to The Net Worth Portal, Bellew is valued at an estimated £9.6million.
The biggest payout of his career came from his initial bout with David Haye, which was reported to be worth £2.8m.
His 2018 fight with Usyk saw Bellew take his career earnings to £15m thanks to pay-per-view sales and the gate at the venue.
The Liverpool fighter also has numerous sponsorship deals with the likes of Door Sec, CNP Professional and Signature Bespoke clothing. When he’s not competing, Bellew often appears on Sky Sports as a pundit.
Who are Bellew’s campmates?
Bellew is expected to join up late alongside Dettori, with plenty of big names already taking on Bushtucker trials and sleeping rough in the Australian jungle.
One of the biggest surprises this year is the controversial Nigel Farage, the latest politician to arrive after Matt Hancock appeared in last year’s edition.
He will be sharing a camp with Zoey 101 star and Britney Spears’ sister Jamie-Lynn, First Dates host Fred Sirieix, Eastenders star Danielle Harold, JLS’ Marvin Humes, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, 2010 Big Brother winner Josie Gibson, YouTuber Nella Rose, broadcaster Grace Dent and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard.