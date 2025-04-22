



Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn settle one of boxing’s fiercest rivalries on Saturday evening, and the experts can’t agree on who will emerge victorious. It’s a fight that’s been in the works since 2022, but the two Englishmen have been on a collision course for the entirety of their respective careers, given the rivaly between their fathers, Chris Eubank Snr and Nigel Benn in the 1990s. And with both men entering the fray with merciless precision, incredible speed, and knockout power, fellow professionals and pundits alike don’t see eye-to-eye on who will have their hand raised. Joe Calzaghe, who famously won his first world title in the form of the WBO super-middleweight strap over Eubank Snr, is slightly favouring the 35-year-old. Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing he said: “Yeah I think it’s a tough one to call.

“Talent-wise I think they’re on the same sort of level but size normally size wins fights so I sort of edge with Eubank as he’s the bigger guy naturally.” It’s a sentiment which was shared by Carl Froch too, asking Tony Bellew on his YouTube channel: “Chris Eubank beats Conor Benn, agree or disagree?”. However, ‘Bomber’ didn’t agree with Froch’s statement, replying: “Disagree. He’s a big lad but we need to see Conor back first in a normal fight and see how the years have affected him…[He’s] too quick, too explosive. I just think he beats him … Explosive, powerful, quick. “Conor Benn is one of those, you’re probably going to have to knock him out. He’s going out on his shield.” Tensions between Eubank Jr and Benn boiled over when ‘Next Gen’ slapped his 28-year-old opponent with an egg during a face-off in February.

The two men had to be pulled apart after the incident, which Benn’s promotor Eddie Hearn described as a “b**** move” soon after. This only added to the intensity as the men prepared to go to war with one another. The generational rivalry stems from Eubank Snr and Nigel Benn’s own boxing friction, which dates back more than 30 years. The two initially met in November 1990, with Eubank Snr winning the WBO middleweight title over Benn via a ninth-round TKO, before retaining the belt three years later through a draw. Eubank Jr heads into the fold as the IBO’s middleweight champion, with an overall record of 34-3, while Benn holds a flawless record of 23-0 in his own right – albeit fighting 13 pounds lighter at welterweight to Eubank Jr’s middleweight. Eubank Jr and Benn will meet at 160lbs on Saturday evening, with a hydration clause in place to prevent either man putting on 10lbs between Friday’s weigh-in and fight night to level the playing field.





