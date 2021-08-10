Tonto Dikeh reveals her plans for Nigeria

Actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed her plans to rule the country someday.

According to Tonto, one of the reasons she went back to school is because she plans to rule the future.

Speaking further, Tonto said she is determined and she knows she will rule the country someday.

Sharing photos of herself in school, the mother of one wrote;

‘Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. BACK TO SCHOOL

I AM DETERMINED TO RULE THIS COUNTRY SOMEDAY… I AM THE PROCESS TO THE QUALITY OF LIFE I WANT.”