Tonto Dikeh returns to Nollywood scene

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has returned to Nollywood after nearly 4-year hiatus.

The actress is currently on the set of ‘Beggars Children’ alongside Angela Okorie and Doris Ogala.

The is movie produced by Benedict Jonshon and directed by legendary home video filmmaker Tchidi Chikere.

Dikeh recently shared BTS photos from the ongoing production in Abuja.

Dikeh also shared some BTS photos to announce her return after nearly four years of the scene.

Dikeh last starred in Pascal Amanfo’s 2017 movie ‘Celebrity Marriage’.