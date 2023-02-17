Tonto Dikeh marks son’s 7th birthday with 7 cakes (Photos)

Nollywood actress and proud mother of one, Tonto Dikeh is pulling out all the stops on her son’s birthday today, February 17th.

The actress, who shares her now 7-years-old son with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill is going all out for him this year.

The politician took to her Instagram story to show off the six cakes she received for his son’s big day.

At the time of reporting, Tonto is yet to put up a birthday post for him, but we are sure the proud mother would shower her son with lovely words.

Tonto Dikeh pens touching tribute to her son

Last year, Tonto Dikeh had shared photos of the gigantic cakes she got for her sons 6th birthday.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh said her son would realize she lived for him when he grew up.

According to Tonto Dikeh, she stopped living for herself a long time ago, and she’s alive to set his son’s future right.

She wrote: WHEN YOU GROW UP YOU GONNO REALIZE I LIVED FOR YOU..

I stopped living for me along time ago,

I am alive to set your Future Right..

Congratulations MY “LORD”.

Tonto Dikeh’s son gets a a piece of Scotland’s real estate

Going all out for him as always, Tonto Dikeh had acquired a piece of Scotland’s real estate for her son, King Andrea.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh revealed that planning for her son’s future is the most critical event.

Tonto Dikeh added that the real estate acquisition came with a deed title for his son as ‘Lord’ and a tree planted in his honour and name. Read more here.